Bahr said he was glad he could offer levity with gaff

Sen. Cal Bahr (R-Dist. 31) went viral on May 1 when during a Legislative Audit Commission livestream he appeared shirtless and in bed on the Zoom call. Bahr was responding to a roll call vote when he appeared on screen, a still frame of Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill” serving as a background, before his camera switched off to show only his name. Sen. Mark Koran (R-Dist. 28) can be seen on screen chuckling at the gaff shortly after it happened.

