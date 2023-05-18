Bahr said he was glad he could offer levity with gaff
Sen. Cal Bahr (R-Dist. 31) went viral on May 1 when during a Legislative Audit Commission livestream he appeared shirtless and in bed on the Zoom call. Bahr was responding to a roll call vote when he appeared on screen, a still frame of Schoolhouse Rock’s “I’m Just a Bill” serving as a background, before his camera switched off to show only his name. Sen. Mark Koran (R-Dist. 28) can be seen on screen chuckling at the gaff shortly after it happened.
A report from Associated Press states that an unnamed GOP spokeswoman said Bahr’s truck driving occupation caused him to get home at 4:45 a.m. the morning before, leading to him being in bed. ABC Newspapers reached out to Bahr’s office and received a statement from him via email.
“Keeping my job and working at the legislature can require some long days,” Bahr wrote. “I had worked until 4:45 a.m. and intended to get a few hours of sleep before and after the Zoom hearing and I wasn’t due to be at the capitol until 2 p.m. that day. It wasn’t my intent to have my camera on at any point, but when the vote came up, I turned my camera on for a moment to vote before turning it back off. A lot of people have reached out to me saying it was the laugh they needed for the day, and I was pretty surprised it took off as much as it did — especially since these ‘on-camera’ mishaps are usually just an accident or unintended consequence of using platforms like Zoom for official business. For those who laughed, I am glad I could provide some levity to your day. To those who were offended, please direct your frustration to ending remote legislating.”
A recording of the livestream remains on the Minnesota Office of the Legislator’s Office YouTube, and several online media outlets have reposted the video, along with Twitter users responding in the form of memes.
