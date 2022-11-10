Lawsuit also alleges district had prior knowledge of Carter’s behavior
A victim of sexual abuse by former Forest Lake Area Middle School industrial tech teacher James Carter is suing Carter, the Forest Lake Area School District, and Lakes Center for Youth and Family, and one of the lawyers on the case is nationally known for lawsuits for victims of sexual abuse.
Los Angeles-based lawyer Paul Mones was one of the counsel who won a civil case against the Boy Scouts of America in Portland, which awarded a $18.5 million settlement to the victim for punitive damages. St. Louis Park-based lawyer Patrick Noaker is the lead attorney on the case.
The victim, then a student in the Forest Lake Area School District, whose identity is not revealed in the court documents due to his age, is suing Carter for assault and battery, and is suing the school district and Lakes Center for Youth and Families for failure to protect the student and failure to supervise the employee, for an amount of more than $50,000. The lawsuit alleges that the school district had received a complaint that Carter had been inappropriate with another student within the district. Carter was convicted on June 10 of two counts of felony sexual conduct.
According to the lawsuit filing, the student participated in a program with Lakes Center for Youth and Families after getting into a fight on school grounds. To successfully complete the program, he was required to perform community service hours cleaning the industrial tech shop at the middle school, which was supervised by Carter and approved by LC4YF. Carter then became friendly with the student, and even allegedly asked for permission from the victim’s parents to become the student’s academic adviser.
In April 2019-2020 school year, when the student was a freshman, Carter would pick him up from driver’s ed or to go out to eat after school, as well as attend services and other events at St. Peter’s Church. Carter engaged in sexual contact with the student under his purview between April 2019 and August 2020 at his home under the guise of massages.
The student allegedly told his parents on Aug. 18, 2020, and the same day his parents contacted law enforcement. Carter was arrested on Aug. 26, 2020, and after his conviction, was sentenced to a year in prison – six months of his sentence will be served in custody, with the opportunity to serve the remainder of his sentence through alternative jail sentence programs.
In a press release, the student’s parents say they’ve been betrayed by Carter, the school district, and LC4YF.
“What happened here is every parent’s nightmare. A trusted teacher appears to show concern and dedication by giving a little extra care and attention to our son when he needed it, only to learn that the ‘concern’ and ‘dedication’ was a smoke screen to groom him for sexual abuse,” said the student’s mother in the press release. The attorneys for the case also express concern there are other victims of Carter’s that have yet to come forward.
Noaker said in a press release: “Now the hard work of helping this young man to recover from this devastating betrayal must begin. It will take time, treatment and patience at a time when he should be having light-hearted fun with his friends instead of bearing the burden of trauma.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.