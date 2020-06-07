After the end of World War II, many returning area veterans became part of the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Organization. On June 17, 1945, Garnet Hall was elected to the office of first commander of post 4210.
The following year, 41 eligible wives, mothers, and sisters of the VFW members, became charter members of the VFW Auxiliary. The date was June 13, 1946. The first president was Grace Casey. For about 10 years, meetings were held in the Spanish room of the former Vogels Café on Lake Street and West Broadway Avenue.
Fundraising
Raising money for worthwhile projects was one of the first things on the agenda. “Let’s put on a show” was suggested by Mrs. Walter (Anita) Vogel. Anita had the background and talent to write and direct a production, since she had directed college plays and a huge bond rally during World War II.
This production brought the community together as the call went out for local talent. Businessmen, farmers, teachers, housewives, council members, and even Mayor Hector Pepin, volunteered to apply grease paint. Sewing machines whirred as costumes were made, and the prop committees were busy.
This was an unforgettable first stage appearance for many residents still living in Forest Lake. A recap of the show might have brought back memories of another time.
Gay Nineties Revue
A realistic Bowery beer hall was the setting for the production in February of 1947 at the Forest Theatre. When the curtain opened, there was an old-time bar, with Clarence Lindeman as the bartender. A real nickelodeon played rinky-tinky melodies in the background. Tables and chairs on one side left room for the barbershop singers, Floradora girls, and Bowery dancer, Eldon Trepanier, to perform. There was a real “meller drammer” with mild mannered Jim Corbett as the villain. Occasionally, we found Lucille Lind pleading with the bartender to fill her beer bucket…on credit. June Stuard kept pleading with Kenny Sanderude, “Father, dear father, come home with me now.”
Five cancan dancers delighted the audience with their lively routine. But imagine their surprise when a sixth, bony-kneed cancan dancer joined them! It was Ed Carter, the justice of the peace. Perky Ann Moen appeared on stage with a huge sign to announce the next act on the program. During intermission, the bartender passed our sliced baloney and crackers to the audience from his free-lunch counter.
Admission was 50 cents for adults and a matinee performance for children was 25 cents. These were a few of the acts of this unforgettable entertaining and funny home talent show, the first of the following six shows: Dixie Land Minstrel Show in 1948, the West Hits Forest Lake in 1949, the Showboat in 1951, the Grand Old Opry in 1952, and the 1954 Follies Revue in that year.
Fishing contest
In 1949, the VFW post members came up with an idea to sponsor an ice fishing contest. A combination of a novel idea and good publicity drew 1,429 fisherman to a pie shaped fishing area on Forest Lake of the chain of three lakes.
Fishermen wore warm Army surplus clothing, as they withstood the outside temperature of 20 degrees above zero with a 20 mile-an-hour wind blowing.
There were various prizes totaling $500, but the prize winning fish was a perch.
Ice pattern designs
The 1950 design was the Maltese cross in color. To make the pattern, the ice was dyed red and blue to contrast with the white snow. This dramatic design appeared in newspapers across the nation and in many countries. In 1951, fishermen stood in the shape of a liberty bell design. In 1952, a huge iron lung was the pattern, and in 1953, a different sized Maltese cross was made. The ice design of 1954, a gigantic, high domed Mexican Sombrero with the word “Viva” painted in the snow, generated much excitement. The first prize was an all-expense paid vacation for one week to Mexico City and Acapulco, Mexico. The winner if the trip was Hank Marcott, White Bear Lake, whose catch was a 6-pound, 12-ounce northern pike.
The VFW continued sponsoring the contest for a few more years, followed by the Jaycee sponsorship for about 15 years.
First post home
After about 10 years of holding meetings in the Spanish room, members wanted their own club rooms, no matter how humble the beginning.
A two room school house at Goose Lake was purchased for $617.87 and was moved to a prepared cement block walk-out basement.
“We were young and full of enthusiasm,” said Leila Anderson as she described the efforts made by the American Legion members of post 225 when they started their club rooms in the early 1920s. The same enthusiasm was shown by the VFW members as they worked to have a place of their own.
Somehow it didn’t matter that the first post meeting was illuminated by gas lanterns and camp cook stoves were used to heat hot dogs and coffee. It didn’t matter that the chairs and tables didn’t match; they had their own home.
Grand opening
Lunch was served and everybody danced to music furnished by Tom Rolseth, Neil Mattson, and Don Ensrud for the VFW grand opening on May 11, 1955. In time, the post outgrew its first clubrooms and plans were made for new quarters.
New club opens
Once again, a grand opening took place on July 10, 1981, with music for dancing, as club members celebrated their move to a newly built large club at 556 Southwest Twelfth Street.
