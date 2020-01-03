A pick-up truck and trailer fell through the ice on Forest Lake’s first lake the morning of Dec. 30. The driver of the truck, Mike Richter of Forest Lake, was the only occupant and was able to exit the truck unharmed.
“My friends are going to have a good laugh at this,” Richter said. “I have a friend in South Carolina who texted me and said, ‘You know you don’t have to go through the ice and into the water to go ice fishing, right?’”
According to the Forest Lake Fire Department, the call of the submerged vehicle came in around 9:15 a.m. the truck had been driving on the ice near Woodland Drive when it fell through. Police arrived on scene and tended to Richter, who was able to escape without any injuries.
Forest Lake Fire Chief Al Newman also arrived on scene to survey what happened.
He said area residents should absolutely not be driving on local lakes right now, as warm weather and rain had deteriorated already questionable ice thickness. He said he ventured out on the ice a couple of weeks before last weekend’s rainy weather to measure ice thickness and found that it was only four inches in some places.
“It’s questionable for even people walking on the lake right now in some places,” he said.
- John Wagner contributed to this report
