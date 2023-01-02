2022 was a year filled with changes. From an election after redistricting, local city projects, new businesses, crime, and a fun appearance by a celebrity, locals saw quite a bit of change take place this year. Nationally, inflation and the war against Russia held a lot of locals’ attention. Here is a list of the top 10 stories The Forest Lake Times followed this year.
1. 2022 elections
After the 2020 census, many area residents found themselves in whole new districts – at the state level and federal level – and that meant a shakeup of elected officials around the area. Forest Lake joined U.S. Congressional District 8, which saw the reelection of Rep. Pete Stauber (R). At the state level, Forest Lake’s Rep. Bob Dettmer retired after 12 years in the state house. Meanwhile candidates elected to state offices include Sens. Michael Kreun (R-Dist. 32), Cal Bahr (R-Dist. 31), Karin Housley (R-Dist. 33), and Mark Koran (R-Dist. 32); and House Reps. Josiah Hill (D-Dist. 33B), Patti Anderson (R-Dist. 33A), Anne Neu-Brindley (R-Dist. 32B), Nolan West (R-Dist. 32A) and Peggy Scott (R-Dist. 31B).
Locally, the School Board race was the most contentious and was ultimately claimed by Luke Hagglund, Jill Christenson, and Curt Rebelein Jr. Columbus’ mayor, Jesse Preiner, was joined with current council member Janet Hegland for reelection, while being joined by current planning commissioner Ron Hanegraaf. Forest Lake businessmen Leif Nordgren and Blake Roberts will join reelected Mayor Mara Bain in the two open City Council seats, which Kathy Bystrom and Kelly Monson vacated after the end of their terms this year. Wyoming council members Claire Luger and Dennis Schilling both ran unopposed. Scandia’s mayor, Christine Maefsky, and council member Jerry Cusick won reelection and will be joined by newcomer Michael Lubke.
2. Forest Lake’s downtown plan
The Forest Lake Council and Economic Development Authority spent much of the year developing a plan for Forest Lake. The plan for downtown life includes expanding parking, updating Hardwood Creek Trail and other amenities at Lakeside Memorial Park while capitalizing on the lake, which could include possibly eventually relocating the boat launch for the placement of a band shell.
3. Wyoming’s new public safety building
After the initial proposal of creating a new public safety building came up in early 2021, the project is nearing the construction phase after the city hired Wold Architects to work with public safety staff to create a design for the building and then work to keep it within the budget of $13.5 million. Construction is expected to begin early next year, with an estimated completion date of spring 2024.
4. New businesses
Forest Lake and Columbus became home to a handful of new businesses in 2022. Michaels moved into the former Office Max building, while Yetzer home furniture store moved in next door. In Columbus, the I-35 and Highway 97 corridor is filling up, with a Caribou drive-thru location and Love’s Travel Plaza. Forest Lake’s The Grillium expanded into Scandia, while Lindstrom’s Pizza Pub is expected to come to Forest Lake in the former Third Gear Restaurant on Forest Lake.
5. Criminal cases
There were several high-profile criminal cases that had updates throughout the year. Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan was charged with a blackmail sex scheme in October after pleading guilty to a similar case in 2020. In late 2021, Mark Kosloski, a former coach at North Lakes Academy was charged with criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty and received four years for his term. Kosloski and NLA are being sued by one of the victims. In 2020, a former Forest Lake middle school teacher James Carter was also charged with criminal sexual conduct and was convicted by a jury in 2022. He along with the school district and Lakes Center for Youth and Families are being sued by one of the victims. Trenton Jeans, a high school special education employee, was fired over sending inappropriate photos to a student. Charges are pending at the Washington County Attorney’s Office.
6. Friendships tie locals to Ukraine
After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, local church The Community Co. (formerly Willowbrook Church) raised and sent thousands of dollars in aid to its sister church in Chyhyryn, Ukraine. The pastor of the Ukrainian church returned to Forest Lake later this year, as he had been doing every other year during the past decade.
7. Inflation hits city projects
Inflation continued due to the effects of the pandemic, as well as effects from the Russian war in Ukraine. Gas prices rose after the war began and surged over the summer, nearly tipping $5 per gallon locally at the height of the summer. Gas and asphalt prices rising was the main reason local street projects were put on hold in both Wyoming and Forest Lake over the summer. Rising home prices caused area residents to be concerned over their taxes as county assessors followed the market’s inflation in their assessments, with most homeowners seeing roughly a 20% rise in home valuations.
8. Actor makes appearance in Marine
In a fun twist in the summer, “Stranger Things” actor Joe Keery was spotted at the Marine General Store in Marine on St. Croix filming “Marmalade,” a romantic heist movie. Area residents waited outside the store to see if they could spot the actor, but the production didn’t see the flock of people compared to its filming in Jordan just days earlier. Its premier date is unknown at this time.
9. Highway 97 and 8 reconstruction projects announced
After complaints about safety along two major highways in Forest Lake and Wyoming, updates to Highway 97 and Highway 8 were announced late this year. MnDOT revealed a complete redesign of Highway 97 east of Eureka Avenue to the roundabout at Highway 61. Construction of the new highway, which includes pedestrian facilities and a median-divided highway, aren’t expected to start until 2025 and finish until end of 2026. On the other side of the city, Highway 8 is soon to be a four-lane highway from I-35 in Forest Lake to Karmel Avenue in Chisago City where a roundabout will be constructed, and four reduced-conflict intersections will be introduced along the stretch. The project totals roughly between $70 to $80 million and is expected to begin late 2024 or early 2025, and continue through 2026.
10. Columbus moratoriums
In late 2021, Columbus approved two moratoriums on new businesses – one on residential businesses, and another on dog kennels. In June, the city passed a third moratorium on new businesses on Lake Drive. The sun set on both moratoriums approved in 2021 with no new amendments to current ordinances or the creation of new ordinances. As of press time, the Columbus council is likely to approve a new ordinance for new businesses on Lake Drive, which approves a zoning combination of low-impact industrial and industrial businesses west and east of Lake Drive, respectively.
