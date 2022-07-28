Front Page Background01.jpg
Editor’s note: After the Uvalde shooting, it was quickly made clear that the response was, at best, muddled. It posed the question in my mind: If that were to happen here, how would our school district, law enforcement, and other first responders be prepared to respond? Do they know their roles, and how are they training to handle such an event? What systems are in place to prevent such an occurrence, and what systems are in place if it happens? I also wondered what the public can do to help, both in measures of prevention and response should an event occur?

As best we could, The Times sought out local officials, from area schools to law enforcement and other first responders, to answer those questions in these stories. It will not answer every detail due to security issues, but we hope these two articles will better prepare our readers for if such an event were to occur.

