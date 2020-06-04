10 years ago:
DUCTZ air duct cleaning franchise of Forest Lake and franchise owners Terry and Kari Helinsky were awarded the Franchise of the Year, DUCTZ Milestone, and the largest percent sales increase awards at the 2010 franchise convention in Tucson, Arizona.
• • • •
The Forest Lake High School girls softball team was the top seed in the Section 7AAA softball tournament. The Rangers had a tougher time than they expected from the ninth-seeded Blaine Bengals. The Rangers came back from a run down, but eventually broke open a late tie to win the elimination game 7-1 at home.
• • • •
The Forest Lake synchronized swim team took third place at the state meet at the University of Minnesota. The Rangers scored 30 points, edging St. Louis Park (27) and finishing behind Wayzata (151) and Stillwater (112).
• • • •
Running Aces Harness Park was granted a permit to have an electronic sign by the Columbus City Council.
• • • •
A Purple Heart was presented to Forest Lake Command Sgt. Major Lawrence Stenger for wounds suffered while fighting in Afghanistan on July 4, 2007. The medal was presented by then 6th District Congresswoman Michelle Bachman at the VFW Post 4210 in Forest Lake. Bachman and her office were instrumental in securing the medal for Stenger, who had served 24 years in the Army. He was with the Army’s 13th Psychological Operations unit in 2007 when his convoy was attacked with small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenades. One RPG exploded near Stenger and lodged shrapnel in his upper back and neck. The wounded soldier continued to engage the enemy for five hours and the battle yielded several high-priority targets.
25 years ago:
In an effort to correct frequent mispronunciation, misspelling and misdirection, the Washington County Board of Commissioners voted to amend the spelling of the street name “Jamaca” throughout the county. The corrected spelling became “Jamaica,” and new signs were put up that summer.
• • • •
Wally Nelson of Forest Lake shot a hole-in-one at Castlewood Golf Course when he aced the 138-yard No. 6 hole. Nelson, a retired Minnesota state trooper, was playing a practice hold prior to action in the Wednesday Night Men’s League when he recorded the ace on his first shot of the night. He was 72-years-old and used a 3-iron to notch the hole-in-one.
• • • •
Both the Forest Lake softball and baseball teams completed a successful tour of Section 7AA. The girls stopped Duluth Central in the finals at Duluth, while the boys cruised through their section showdown at Princeton, ripping Central 12-1 in the finals. The girls were slated to square off against Mankato East in the Class AA state tourney, while the boys were set to face the winner of Section 8AA.
• • • •
Fifty years of distinguished service to the veterans and the surrounding communities earned the Forest Lake VFW Post 4210 the Golden Anniversary Citation Award, and they commemorated the occasion with five days filled with ceremonies, entertainment and fun. The charter members, past commanders, past cootie seam squirrels and presidents were honored at a 50th anniversary banquet. The program included a decade-by-decade review of the post’s history.
50 years ago:
The Sunnyside Free Lutheran Congregation of Martin Lake conducted a ground breaking ceremony for their new church. The Rev. Alvin Grothe opened the service with a prayer asking for divine guidance for the building program that was to be undertaken. Deacons Walter Riihiuoma and Stanley Turnvall both read portions of scripture pertinent to the occasion. Ground was broken by President Norman Laschinger followed by other officers of the church who each spoke a few words. Special recognition was given to the older members of the congregation who were instrumental in starting the original church which began as a Sunday school. They were Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Carlisle, Mr. and Mrs. Art Schneider, Mr. and Mrs. Alton Nelson, Mr. and Mrs. Sanford Broadbent, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Turnvall and Ollie Sallie. The service closed with the singing of the hymn, “The Churches One Foundation” by the congregation and a prayer by Russel Jorgenson, who was the chairman of the building committee.
• • • •
The Forest Lake Area School Board voted down a proposed junior hockey program despite the pleading of about 60 interested area Forest Lake residents.
• • • •
The Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 began forming a “Sons and Daughters of the Legion” drill team. The boys and girls had to be at least 6 years old and one parent had to be a legion member. Drillmasters were Greg Becker and Gene Zaudtka. They were assisted by Helen Biemert.
