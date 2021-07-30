10 years ago:
St. Peter’s Catholic School in Forest Lake celebrated its 50th anniversary. The anniversary prompted a celebratory Mass and dinner followed by a breakfast celebration the next day hosted by the Knights of Columbus. The school launched an endowment campaign to ensure stability for the future of the school.
• • • •
Curtis Lendt’s home burned down, but he survived because of fast community action from the police and fire departments. Wyoming Police Chief Tom Cockburn and Fire Chief Dennis Berry arrived at the scene and worked together to locate Lendt, who didn’t know the house was on fire. Lendt thought it was a home invasion and grabbed his shotgun prior to the officers’ entrance. Lendt’s family had settled on the land in 1870 and built a log cabin that was remodeled and renovated since its establishment. The renovated area is the portion that caught fire, resulting in extensive structural, smoke and water damage.
20 years ago:
Dance Tech dancers attended the national dance competition to finish their 2000-01 season. The team received 30 first-, 13 second- and 11 third-place wins, along with 20 high point awards and $1,000 in cash awards. Many of the competing groups had been undefeated for many years.
• • • •
Students at the Hosanna Lutheran Church Sunshine Preschool spent a week going back to the old days. Teachers Laura Kinney and Cheri Peterson, guided the students through the activities of washing clothes with a washboard and homemade soap, cooking food over a fire and more.
• • • •
Blue Sky Animal Hospital hired a new doctor and added an internet site to make resources more accessible to customers. Dr. Craig Turino was excited to be added to the small team. The website promised to feature a pet of the month and remain up-to-date about lost animal information in the area.
50 years ago:
The Forest Lake FFA branch released 120 young pheasants, provided by the DNR, Games and Fish Department, into the Coon Lake area near Forest Lake. After the chapter received 150 of the 450 requested birds, a Forest Lake High School senior, Jim Weinkauf, requested to raise the chicks. He managed to save and raise 120 of the chicks in a 30-by-15-by-8-feet wire enclosure, despite the high mortality rate at the beginning. The Forest Lake FFA was one of the numerous recipients of the 37,000 pheasants that were sent by Carlos Avery the previous year.
• • • •
The Nominees, a four-member band, performed at a Faith Lutheran Church evening worship. The band consisted of three Forest Lake natives, and they convened a nightclub tour earlier that year. The Rev. James Sbertoli said the contemporary services they implemented were trying to maintain a new sense of honesty with the congregation during the anti-war movement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.