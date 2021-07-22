10 years ago:
The three-day Gold Star Family weekend was announced to celebrate and honor families that had military members who passed away. It was hosted by the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225, Forest Lake VFW Post 4210 and the Disabled Veterans Rest Camp. The event honored all Minnesota and western Wisconsin military members who died.
• • • •
Washington County Commissioner Dennis Hedberg accompanied the Transportation Advisory Board’s annual bike ride on Washington County’s Hardwood Creek Trail. It was a bike ride from Hugo to Forest Lake along the 9.5-mile multi-use Hardwood Creek Trail. The event talked about the transportation board’s future plans for the trail and expansion.
• • • •
Wyoming celebrated the fifth annual TASTE! event organized by the Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau, now known as Lakes Center for Youth and Families. The event aimed to bring together a variety of restaurants in the area for attendees to taste their menu, with all of the proceeds going to LAYSB.
• • • •
Linwood Covenant Church announced the addition of the Rev. David Ostercamp to its congregation. Ostercamp graduated from North Park Seminary in Chicago. He was known for his leadership and creativity at Willmar Covenant prior to attending seminary.
20 years ago:
Cancer survivor Mike Vedder was announced as a speaker to share his story at the Relay for Life event. He was set to participate in the American Cancer Society’s nightlong relay on the Hosanna Lutheran Church team at Forest Lake High School.
• • • •
Bob Gullickson of Forest Lake competed at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games for the first time and took home five medals. He won a medal in each of the five events at the tournament. He took home the gold in the javelin and weightlifting/bench press; silver in bowling; and two bronze for shot put and discuss.
• • • •
The American Legion Post in Forest Lake named Barb Olson to be the first woman elected as the leader. She was a 30-year member of the Legion and served in the Korean War. After this Legion branch was established in 1919, Olson became a growing minority of women leaders across the country when elected to lead.
• • • •
Gary Spetz of Marine on St. Croix won third place at the Oshkosh Public Museum 40th annual art fair. There were 100 art exhibit submissions from artists in Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
50 years ago:
Local auctioneer Paul Holm, from Almelund Township, celebrated being in the auctioneering industry for 25 years. Holm said his career started when he took an interest in the industry, despite his lack of connection to auctioneering. He graduated from Reisch Auction College in Mason City, Iowa, in 1947. The college was famous for being the country’s best auctioneering college. In the later years of his career, he covered Chisago, Washington and, occasionally, Isanti counties.
• • • •
As Washington County prepared to become a member of the First Congressional District in Minnesota in November, Congressman Albert H. Quie attended the Good Neighbor Days in Hugo on his campaign trail. Quie referred to himself as the “accessible congressman,” as he talked about the congressional education plan at the Hugo event.
• • • •
In a toss up between accepting bids from American Bakeries or Zinmaster Baking, the Forest Lake School District made the decision based on the results of a coin flip. American Bakeries called heads on this year’s toss and won the bid to supply sandwich bread, hamburger and hot dog buns to the school district. The two companies’ fates were put to chance the previous year when the coin flip landed in favor of Zinmaster Baking. Other bids were accepted for dairy, gas and oil supplies to the school district.
