10 years ago
The Forest Lake Lions Club announced award winners for the Lion of the Year, Helen Keller, Melvin Jones Fellow and Hall of Fame Awards. Rich Jabas was elected Lion of the Year by the Forest Lake Lions Club and donated the $250 award money to the Forest Lake Police Relief Association. He was recognized for his leadership and participation in the Lions Club as he chaired many club projects. Norman Anderson received his second Helen Keller Award for distinguishing himself in the community as an advocate for sight. Rick Peterson won the Melvin Jones Award, the highest honor in the Lions Clubs International Foundation Fellowship, for embodying humanitarian causes and being a model of service in the community. The Hall of Fame Award was accepted by Evelyn Peterson in honor of her husband, former Lion Elmer Peterson.
• • • •
Forest Lake Safety Camp Junior Counselor at the Lakes Area Youth Service Bureau, Skylar Maslowski, was awarded the Chief Schwartz Award that signifies “service above oneself.” The annual award honors former Police Chief David Schwartz. During Maslowski’s time with LAYSB he helped many projects. Two highlights are his help arranging a fundraising car wash to provide school supplies to local students and organizing a food drive for Family Pathways collecting more than 550 pounds of food.
20 years ago
The Aid Association for Lutherans and Lutheran Brotherhood announced their merger into one collective organization with a common goal of continuing to help their communities. The merger brought together around 3 million congregates where John O. Gilbert was the chairman of the board and Bruce J. Nicholson was the president and CEO. The merger was a decision that came after four years of negotiations.
• • • •
Forest Lake graduate Adam Haayer agreed to sign with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, after entering the draft as a rookie. He was the Titans’ 199th pick after playing football at the University of Minnesota.
• • • •
Wyoming ordered a water ban on residents because of the increased demand for water during a drought. The ban prohibited any resident to water their lawn while it was in effect. The city’s emergency water team called this water ban into action after assessing residents were pumping, on average, 1 million gallons a day from the city wells. The average water use on a normal day totaled 350,000 gallons.
50 years ago
The release of a 31-page report on the financial affairs of the District Memorial Hospital at Forest Lake resulted in a major allegation against the hospital administrator, Leah Hillesheim. Between Sept. 1, 1966, and March 28, 1971, Hillesheim allegedly paid herself at least $5,258 more than her salary. The public examiner’s report noted the first excess paycheck was given to Hillesheim in 1967 and continued until Dec. 31, 1970. January 1971 is when the examiners were running their audit and Hillesheim did not add additional money to her payroll, according to the report. As a resolution the board of directors at the hospital voted unanimously that all the money paid to Hillesheim was authorized by the board, although the records from the audit do not reflect authorization or approval.
• • • •
Six contestants competed in the Miss Forest Lake Area pageant and were judged in three different categories: swimsuit, evening gown and talent. The contestants were Ruby Berrisford, Bonnie Branson, Diane Pliscott, Cynthia Pliscott, Jennifer Rife and Marcia Tester. The contestants would be critiqued by five judges in the pageant that began with an opening interview in the Forest Lake High School auditorium.
