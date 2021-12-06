Willowbrook Church sees success with Living Room Series
The stagnant strip mall storefront leaves one wondering what to expect upon entry through the automatic sliding doors, the same doors used by the supermarket that formerly occupied the space of Willowbrook Community Church. Upon passing the doors, visitors forget the storefront scene and are greeted by a level of unexpected comfort not typically associated with a church foyer. The 500-seat “sanctuary” is a more modern feel for a church, with a stage and lighting setups and stackable cushioned chairs.
And while the strip mall exterior of Willowbrook may be off-putting to some, the church has turned into a mecca of sorts for Christian musicians and speakers, thanks to an effort by the pastors to provide an intimate setting for events through its “Living Room Series.”
“Our worst seat is a VIP seat at any other concert,” volunteer concert coordinator Bruce Anderson said.
Since the series began five years ago, Willowbrook has offered intimately designed concerts, and meet and greets have been provided to every attendee for the roughly 15 shows it has hosted, growing its credibility as a favorite venue.
Willowbrook set the stage for its Living Room Series with a trip to Nashville and a pitch: bring notable Christian musicians and speakers to their church in Forest Lake.
After the first pitch in Nashville, Lead Pastor Brad Reis felt they wouldn’t get a call back. “And before we even really get on the plane, we get a call,”Reis recalled.
The 500-seat venue was part of the appeal with creating an intimate space for performers to unwind from tour in a homey setting.
“I think the pitch was important. … We didn’t want just to, you know, to have the artist come and just do their thing, and perform and leave,” Reis said. “We really wanted to feel the artist’s heart and put them in a living room setting.”
That has been Willowbrook’s recipe for success since the start. Following the first trip to Nashville, some agencies were interested in their vision and reached out with some offers, one of which early on pitched the now-famed singer Lauren Daigle. She now boasts more than 2 million followers on Facebook, but at the time she was entering the music industry.
“We said we don’t know her. So we said no to Lauren Daigle. Well, now we couldn’t get her in here for under a million bucks,” Anderson joked.
Instead, the Willowbrook team had their eyes set on the artist Matt Maher to be the inaugural concert, who has more than 330,000 followers on Facebook.
“He was way too big for us, way too big for us,” Anderson said.
But Willowbrook caught a bit of luck. Maher had a break in his tour through Minnesota, so an agent that the Willowbrook team met with in Nashville offered to have Maher perform at the church on July, 8, 2015, in what became the debut concert.
“That gave us what they call cred in the street,” Anderson said.
Their first show was true to their initial pitch in Nashville: a homey space for artists to come in, tell the stories behind the songs and connect with a smaller audience.
“Matt Maher’s agent, who was with [him], said he’s never seen Matt talk more at a concert than here,” Reis said, adding that Maher enjoyed the space so much he returned the next year to perform.
Sometimes the artists’ first impressions based on the exterior of Willowbrook Church, which currently leases a spot in the Lake Shoppes strip mall, can be more negative. Singer Danny Gokey, who has more than 915,000 followers on Facebook, was one such artist.
“Danny told me later, he said when they drove up and saw this church in a strip mall, … they were like ‘should we leave?’” Anderson laughed.
Willowbrook Church’s setting as an unconventional venue is not lost on Reis, Anderson or Pastor Katie Henslin, as they joked about being located next to a liquor store.
But Willowbrook has come a long way since the first performance, with their attitudes and with technology.
“Technically, we can really handle anything. In the beginning, it was like ‘Yeah, we got a two-plug outlet,” Anderson laughed.
Reis said there were only a few circuit breaker issues at the beginning, but upgrades to their lighting, electricity and soundboards over the years have elevated their capabilities for hosting concerts.
“Also, just the DNA of the event has changed a lot. I think we were super nervous. I was very nervous with Matt Maher. Very nervous, like I was going to barf,” Henslin said. She says there’s an ease to it now that’s come through building credibility with artists and the community in Nashville.
Over the years they have tried to advertise on local Christian radio station KTIS, but the representative he talked to encouraged him to continue with what they had going at Willowbrook. Reis explained KTIS turned them down because the radio station viewed Willowbrook’s concert setup as competition.
“He just said, ‘You guys are doing something that we get turned down all the time,’” Reis said. That conversation left him encouraged that their vision of the Living Room Series was on the right path.
A home on the road
They set up the children’s wing of the church to be a comfortable dressing room for the artists.
“They send us a list of what their favorite things are, and so then we have the green M&Ms and, you know, whatever little things that they like,” Henslin said.
Additionally, they provide a home-cooked meal to the artists that perform instead of hiring a caterer.
Anderson’s homemade baby back ribs are the crowd pleasers for the visiting artists. Matt Maher’s agent told the Willowbrook team that Maher doesn’t eat that much before a performance, but the ribs were exempt from that.
“Matt Maher came out and he took a rib or two, and then he kind of went back into his room. … Maher came back a second time, he took a few more ribs. ... Then he came back a third time, and got more ribs,” Anderson said. “And so that’s the kind of atmosphere we’re trying to build.”
One of Anderson’s first interactions was with singer Mack Brock, who has more than 23,000 followers on Facebook, involved a conversation about the now-famed ribs. He told the singer he hoped he liked ribs.
“He said right away, he said, ‘I’ve already heard about the ribs,’” Anderson laughed.
Emulating a homey atmosphere through food and setting seems to be the working formula for Willowbrook. Other larger churches in the metro area, which seat in the thousands, attract similar artists and entertainers, but the setting is much different.
“I don’t know if you could have another church pull it off,” Reis said. Henslin thinks it’s the personalities of the Willowbrook team that has kept the series’s success going. Willowbrook administers an online survey to the artists, bands and managers following the performance to receive a venue rating that other performers can review prior to coming to the venue, which helps their credibility. Currently, Willowbrook has a five-star rating, according to Reis.
A home for guests
The homestyle feel is, yes, for the artists, but also for the audience. The easy style and approachability of the concerts for the community to feel welcome and enjoy them is one of the team’s motivators now.
“We feel really comfortable that it will sell out, but the idea behind that is just to get the community to know … there’s a great opportunity to invite somebody to come to something that will be fantastic,” Reis explained.
Henslin echoed that sentiment and said she’d love for her neighbors and friends to enjoy the work they have done throughout the past five years to put on quality performances in Forest Lake. Her wish? “For the community to rally, and to have things to do together, to talk about together, to invite your neighbors to in your own town, you know, that’s what I wish,” Henslin said
Reis added that the goal isn’t to build their religious community in Forest Lake, it’s to provide a space for the audience to connect with some of their favorite performers on a personal level.
“I think for the artist, if you give them the opportunity to kind of unplug, allow them to kind of share the story behind the story. ... Sometimes they just lose it on stage and start cry about their own song. I mean, they feel like this isn’t about performing, this is about something really happening to us out here in this audience,” Reis said about the unique space and experience they provide.
Willowbrook’s next concert in the series will be a Christmas special with the singer Jordan Smith, the season nine winner of “The Voice," on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 7p.m. (To purchase tickets online, visit willowbrookchurch.org/event/jordan-smith-christmas-concert.)
The team is working on its 2022 musician lineup now and hope to expand their concert capabilities when they move into a new church facility in the coming years.
