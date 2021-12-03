GoFundMe has garnered more than $13,000
A fire completely destroyed a single-family home in Linwood on Thursday, Nov. 25.
The Linwood Township Fire Department was dispatched at 4:45 p.m. to a house fire at 244th Circle Northeast. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Due to the intensity of the fire and concern over structural integrity, fire crews were not able to save any portion of the house, and began a defensive tactic to save neighboring homes.
All occupants of the building, including two adults and three children, were able to escape the home uninjured. No other injuries were reported. A dog fled the scene, but was found later that day.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe fundraiser set up for the family has collected more than $13,000 to help supply the family’s needs. (Gofundme.com/f/christensen-family-house-fire)
Donations are being accepted at the Linwood Country Store & Pizza.
Donation items requested include clothes, toiletries, gift cards (department stores, gas stations, restaurants), cash or cash cards. Furniture is not being requested at this time.
