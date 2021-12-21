Parents respond to driver shortage, move to distance learning
As the Forest Lake Area School District announced it would transition all schools to a distance learning platform starting Thursday, Dec. 16, until Thursday, Dec. 23, due to bus driver shortages, everything from ire to frustrated understanding was expressed by parents, who had been seeing bus cancellations increase. But Superintendent Steve Massey saw no other choice.
As more bus routes were being canceled (11 were canceled on Tuesday, Dec. 14, and 10 were canceled on Wednesday, Dec. 15), it became evident to Massey that the current traffic systems could not handle any further increase of combined bus and parent traffic — a problem the district is working to solve over break for the start of 2022.
“It was clear to us that that was an untenable situation given the volume of parent traffic and bus traffic at our schools,” Massey said about the 20 to 25 route cancellations projected for Thursday, Dec. 16, and Friday, Dec. 17.
“We will be prepared to handle a large volume of bus cancellations if that is the case starting Jan. 4,” Massey said.
The school district is working with principals to get volunteers to manage bus traffic, and it is purchasing traffic cones, reflector vests, flashlights and flags to prepare for traffic congestion at the start of the new year.
Additionally, Massey suggested that a possible drop-off schedule at the start of next year would involve parents dropping students off after buses drop students to avoid doubling down on parent and bus traffic.
“Our plan is to run our buses regardless of the number of cancellations that we have so we can get kids to school,” he said, noting the importance for students to remain in the classroom.
Of the 81 bus routes in the district, five routes were unfilled by regular drivers at the beginning of the school year, and illness rates and driver absences compounded this issue. In early October, the district warned parents of the possibility of impending route cancellations, and by mid-November cancellations began occurring.
The district utilized bus mechanics and transportation office staff to fill those positions throughout the year, but backup drivers got called to do their own work and not drive, resulting in more frequent bus route cancellations.
“Our mechanics needed to be mechanics, not drivers. Our office staff, with the volume of calls and dispatching, needed to tend to that work and not drive,” Massey explained.
The daily bus cancellations started to significantly increase at the start of December, something Kay Drinkwitz, a parent of a senior at Forest Lake Area High School, noticed.
“I had seen the daily texts showing the bus cancellations growing, and I know that’s not something a school and students’ families can easily sustain,” Drinkwitz said.
The increase of bus cancellations created hazardous conditions as an influx of parents dropped off students. It was especially hazardous in Scandia with the fog on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
“We had car traffic backed up all the way down the shoulder of Highway 97 with taillights being the only indication of cars parked there in the fog,” Massey said.
There were six routes canceled on Monday, Dec. 13, which affected Leah Quill, a nurse and a parent of three Wyoming Elementary students. By chance, she happened to have the day off of work, so she was able to take care of pick-ups and drop-offs, but if she hadn’t, she said she would’ve made it work.
“Sometimes you just have to do what you’ve got to do, make it work, shift things around a bit,” she said.
But Quill said the safety of school transportation should be a No. 1 priority and suggested that staggered drop-off and pick-up times could have been a solution to address the traffic congestion issue.
“Every family that drives their kid to school adds traffic volume to drop-off and pick-up zones,” Massey said, regarding the dire traffic situation 20 or more bus route cancellations would have caused compared to 10 or 11, which the district had previously managed.
Angela Eichinger, a parent of an junior who drives herself to and from Forest Lake Area High School, expressed a similar interest as Quill to adjust the traffic system for students to remain in person.
“The main thing is, if your kids can get to class, and you can get your students there safely, or they drive themselves because they’re of age, why not let the kids come to school?” Eichinger said, adding other parents in the community felt the same way.
School board member Alex Keto said he heard that concern from parents via email, but learned the district couldn’t offer in-person learning to high schoolers who drive because there is a limited amount of parking spaces that cannot accommodate every student.
During the school board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, school board member Rob Rapheal addressed the community’s discontent with this distance learning transition.
“I think we all feel like it’s an uncomfortable step backwards,” he said, but reminded the community to remember that the FLAS district remained in person more than surrounding districts.
With a week left before Christmas break, parents expressed frustration toward this transition.
Quill was frustrated to have to tell her children about the abrupt transition to distance learning, but was surprised the district didn’t make this transition sooner.
“I was surprised it lasted this long,” Quill said.
Although her children like being in person with friends and teachers, she said they are motivated to complete distance learning assignments with Quill or at day care.
“We kind of organize the night before we go to day care, you know, these are the expectations when you’re there, and then they’ll do it,” she said.
Drinkwitz echoed Quill’s sentiment regarding her 12th grade son’s motivation and self-sufficiency to complete school materials provided during distance learning, but she understands the difficulties other families are facing right now.
“I know other families will be dealing with multiple children at multiple grade levels and other varying factors, and that has to be hard to manage, especially around working parents,” she said, adding parents are doing their best to manage this situation.
Alternatively, Eichinger said her daughter will complete assignments, but struggles because she comprehends material better in a more hands-on, in-person approach.
“She’s not the type of learner … to just look off a list and complete your work. I can’t imagine there’s a lot of kids that are able to stay on task like that either,” she said.
A reason distance learning was chosen, as opposed to a virtual learning platform where teachers video conference with their class, is because not all students have a Chromebook or internet access to fulfill that demand, according to Massey. Unlike when distance learning was planned for during the 2020-2021 school year, the district does not have the technology available to offer all students, including hot spots for some families without reliable internet access.
However, that decision to unilaterally transition into distance learning is more difficult for some students who rely on a consistent routine. Some parents of special needs students expressed frustration, saying that their children need the structure and support from their teachers, even if online.
Although distance learning is a short-term plan and Massey highlighted the changes the district will make to return on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Eichinger and other parents expressed concern about the validity of those changes to ensure in-person learning.
“I think it sometimes feels like, you know, empty promises when we’ve been told things like that in years past like, ‘Oh, just another couple weeks,’” Eichinger said, referring to March 2020 when Gov. Tim Walz closed down schools. But she is hopeful the holiday break will help.
Quill is also hopeful the district will solve the driver shortage during the two-week break to return to in-person learning at the start of the new year, but she is preparing in case the distance learning model is extended.
North Lakes Academy and Lakes International Language Academy, both of which rely on the district for busing, created plans to allow drop-offs to hold in-person classes.
