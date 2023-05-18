Principal Gretchen Mattson looks toward new teaching model
When Linwood Elementary Principal Gretchen Mattson began her job in the summer of 2020, she had a suspicion that the school forest has a positive impact on students’ behavior and learning. This year, through student surveys and studying test data, she was able to put that theory to the test as a final project for the two-year Minnesota Principals Academy program.
When it was time for her to choose a subject for the academy’s Action Learning Project, it was an obvious decision.
“I knew right away I always wanted to do something with the forest,” she said. She turned to the book “Last Child in the Woods” by Richard Louv to help guide her.
“This is what gave me a foundation for really how critical that forest is. Especially the time we’re living in,” she said.
Her hypothesis was based on the points that Louv explains in his book: Children who do not get outside enough experience “nature-deficit disorder.” This causes children to struggle to pay attention, to perform at a lower academic ability or to experience mental struggles. But Louv’s book indicated that, alternately, increasing children’s experience outdoors can reverse those effects.
“It will increase their ability to learn; it will decrease anxiety; it will decrease the effects that ADHD have on children, and allow them to be more focused in the classroom,” Mattson explained.
So that is what she set out to prove, using survey data from students and faculty, alongside regular academic test scores that are required by the district.
“I have some teachers that take their class out weekly,” Mattson said, and she weighed that data from those classrooms. Mattson did note that it is difficult to definitively compare test scores of classrooms to one another because students’ learning capabilities and teaching methods vary.
However, she said that boiling down all the teaching nuances to only analyzing the testing results shows that a connection can be made between routine visits to the forest and a positive impact on student learning.
“When you compare that first grade teacher that goes out there weekly to the other one that may or may not, … in the winter, it was a drastic comparison. Because [for] the one that goes out there weekly, the growth was huge,” Mattson said.
And it wasn’t just the teachers and the test data, she said, that is proving her theory – it’s the personal surveys from students about their forest time each week. And, in what she said was a “non-scientific survey way,” those surveys indicated that their time in the forest was beneficial.
To understand Louv’s idea that the forest can positively impact students with attention challenges or mental health struggles, Mattson asked how students felt returning from the forest to continue learning.
“I was relaxed,” “I was calm,” “makes you learn better,” and “maybe just get my mind off things,” were some of the student responses to how the forest visit impacted them.
“This is where the power [of the data] is, because it’s from the kids,” Mattson said.
Mattson said the majority of responses from students said that time gives them the ability to connect with nature or learn in a more relaxed setting, rather than in the classroom. Teachers who bring their students into the forest to teach a lesson aren’t required to teach about the forest itself, but can include math, reading or English classes, too. The idea is something she aims to promote in the future outside of Linwood Elementary too.
“[Outdoor lessons] could be you’re going to take kids out to the school forest and you’re just going to read out there [or] you’re going to take kids out to the school forest and it’s just going to be to explore,” Mattson explained.
But the forest also offers a unique learning opportunity to teach hands-on lessons about natural science. She recalled an incident when a turkey died near one of the walking paths.
“When the first classes went out there, the dead turkey was kind of intact. But as the dead turkey remained out there, you can tell that animals came to get parts for food,” Mattson said.
Last year, she decided she would take each class to the forest three times a year because she wanted to ensure all students experience it, as it isn’t a requirement that teachers utilize the forest.
“I really believe if I want that to be something important for our kids, I have to lead that initiative,” Mattson said.
Although this year has been informative through collecting data, she plans to continue studying the forest’s effects on learning and behavior because she has another ambitious idea to potentially bring to the school.
Finnish Fridays
Even though it started as a project to research the school forest’s impact on learning for the principals academy, it’s given Mattson her next goal: Finnish Fridays. There’s a teaching practice in Finnish schools where students learn for 45 minutes then take a 15 minute recess outside. She would give teachers the option to take their students to the forest every other week or every Friday.
Mattson said, “I want to kind of take it to an even more solid commitment of a whole school. It’s going to define us a little bit.”
She first has to present her preliminary findings to district administration for approval, and she knows it will take more time to expand on the data she already collected to definitively show the correlation between time in the forest and positive impacts on the students. But transitioning to the Finnish Friday model in the future would allow Mattson to more accurately draw a correlation between the forest and students’ ability to learn and retain information.
“I think I’m getting closer to, ‘Yeah, it has some impact.’ But what specifically, … if we’re doing it school wide, because it should affect the school as a whole then,” Mattson said.
