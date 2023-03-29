0330- School lunch01.jpg

Gov. Tim Walz signed a new law on Friday, March 17, 2023, that fully funds breakfast and lunch for all students who attend public schools across the state. The state will foot the almost $200 million bill, annually. 

Area representatives not unanimous on votes

Minnesota will join California, Colorado and Maine this summer in offering free breakfast and lunch to students at all public schools across the state. 

