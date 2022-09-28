Wearing her son’s yellow Crocs – slightly too big for her feet – Forest Lake Area high school math teacher Jenny Marshall took the first swipe through Principal Jim Caldwell’s hair with a hair clipper during the high school’s pep fest on Friday, Sept. 23. For the next four minutes, she shaved Caldwell’s head bald while students laughed and shrieked in excitement.

Shaving his head was just the reward to students, who raised $13,500 during homecoming week alone to donate to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in honor of Marshall’s son Dylan, who died this past spring. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

