Wearing her son’s yellow Crocs – slightly too big for her feet – Forest Lake Area high school math teacher Jenny Marshall took the first swipe through Principal Jim Caldwell’s hair with a hair clipper during the high school’s pep fest on Friday, Sept. 23. For the next four minutes, she shaved Caldwell’s head bald while students laughed and shrieked in excitement.
Shaving his head was just the reward to students, who raised $13,500 during homecoming week alone to donate to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in honor of Marshall’s son Dylan, who died this past spring.
When the shaving of Caldwell’s head was completed, along with teachers Ryan King and Austin Letexier who also shaved their heads, together they joined hands and walked across the gymnasium in celebration to the crowd’s shrieks and roars. Then Caldwell turned around, looking to Marshall and applauded her, while the sea of staff and students joined in. Caldwell, who has been friends with Marshall since they both worked in the ELC teaching math, said it was a moment between friends.
“She is a very dear friend of mine, and to be able to support her thought this, there is no better gift than what we did with that last Friday,” he said.
Marshall stood with tears in her eyes as Caldwell walked back to her and embraced his friend and staff member in a hug. It was a scene that moved the crowd as much as it moved Marshall.
“It means so much to me to stand out there and have all of that happen,” Marshall said.
Then the homecoming court rounded up the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Marshall, who celebrated her birthday on Friday. Dylan would’ve been 16 just two days later. And as the crowd sang, the grief of the loss and the gratitude she felt for the support caused tears to well up.
“This is our first milestone without him – and my birthday; It’s just been a lot of emotions all week long,” she said.
Honoring Dylan
In December 2019, Dylan was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. He underwent two rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to a bone marrow transplant from his 9-year-old sister. Soon, he was in remission.
Then in August 2021, Dylan received the diagnosis that the leukemia had returned, and by December he was told there wasn’t much more treatment could do.
“They told us we should take time as a family,” Marshall said. So she took leave from teaching. On May 6, Dylan died.
“It was really tough,” Marshall said.
Dylan was a “gentle giant,” she said, a six-foot-plus basketball and football player at Chisago Lakes who had a “giant heart.” He wore his signature yellow Crocs – the ones Marshall wore on Friday – any chance he could, and “would just support others and really thought of others before himself in so many ways,” Marshall said. “He was a very sweet, very kind.”
He was the kind of kid who loved to give back to others, even – especially, even – in his days at University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
“Sometime’s he’d play bingo down at the hospital – they’d have it every Thursday. Many times the prizes he’d win, he’d give to others. He was that kid,” Marshall said. So the family instead pledged to donate any funds raised back to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.
So when student council president and National Honor Society officer Ben Bromert approached Marshall at the beginning of the school year about doing a fundraiser for the family, the Marshall family knew they would rather give the money away.
“[Dylan], as well as my family, are really all about giving back and paying it forward. I think that if we could cherish Dylan’s memory, being the kiddo that he was, he would do the same thing. He’d be completely embarrassed that all these people would be giving something for him,” she said.
The idea was simple: task the homecoming royalty court to raise $500 each, and anyone who reached the goal would be able to pie a staff member in the face during the pep rally. But, collectively, they agreed they just wanted to raise as much money as possible, and then the idea spun into something more: what if they could double the amount? The Friday before homecoming week, Caldwell and Bromert challenged the rest of the student body and staff to raise $10,0000. If they did, Caldwell would shave his head at the pep rally.
“I’ve always had short hair,” Caldwell said. The students and staff accepted the challenge, and the thought excited Marshall. Marshall said she told her husband beforehand, “Now listen, we really want to shave Caldwell’s head, so if we’re a little short, we’re chipping in on it.”
By Tuesday evening, more than $6,000 had been raised, and by Friday, that number had grown to $13,500.
“It’s been overwhelming. I’ve been in contact with the U of M and the foundation down there. I said we have some dollars coming and I’d like to put it towards things Dylan received from them and give back to those kids, and so they were just overjoyed with all of that too. …Now it’s all of this, and it’s just amazing that we’re going to donate this much money down there,” Marshall said.
The Mounds View football team – homecoming night’s opponent – heard about the fundraiser through an former Forest Lake school district staff member, and made a donation. Caldwell said that more donations continue to pour in.
He said, “That number represents a community. Political views aside, your thoughts on education, your thoughts on whatever, people can set that aside in this community and you can unite around one thing.”
Support
Community: That’s the word reiterated by both Marshall and Caldwell about this experience.
For Marshall, it’s the support she’s received despite not having been as present in the past couple years at the district as before. She noted that Dylan was diagnosed just before the pandemic, and was teaching online classes, and then had to drop teaching several classes as she either went to part time or on leave. But the community, including students, but “the staff, in particular, and Jim [Caldwell] for sure” she said, have offered her support.
Caldwell said that it was hard to watch a friend and colleague walk through the hardship of losing a child.
“You can’t even put it to words. As a principal, you get to walk this walk with many people whether you’re good friends with them or not. And principals and leaders like to fix things, and there’s sometimes you can’t fix it, and the best thing you can do is just sit by somebody and listen to them, and do what you can, but to not be able to fix something tears you apart,” Caldwell said. Whipping up thousands of dollars in support – and shaving his head – he said, to show the Marshall family support helped to solidify “the notion that we are about relationships first and supporting each other above all else.”
So that moment in the gymnasium, with applause from students and staff and a hug from her friend and boss, the moment hit her, and the tears welled up.
“I also had a niece and nephew who were in the stands, so I have a senior and a junior that, they lost their cousin Dylan. So this was beyond emotional for me,” she said. “It’s been tough to lose him, and it’s tough sometimes to be around teenagers, as well, and to be reminded of him in so many ways. So it was incredible – it was an incredible moment.”
Marshall and her family were honored and presented with the check during the first quarter break of the homecoming game, and will be soon meeting with the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital to hand over the donation.
