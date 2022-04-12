Renewed interest sparks community-focused band
“I’d like to see the marching band be kind of that heart of the community again, like it once was,” said Jake Matheson, a music teacher for the Forest Lake Area School District.
He and Katie Hartman, another music teacher with the district, teamed up to reinvent the Forest Lake Ranger marching band for students in grades 7-12.
Matheson started to revive the music program in 2016 with a little more than 20 members, and it has grown each year since.
“I think providing those opportunities for kids to be involved in something, especially kids that aren’t really a part of anything else. … If we weren’t operating this program they wouldn’t necessarily have a place to belong,” Matheson said.
Hartman joined Matheson’s efforts in 2018, when the band’s involvement increased and turned toward student leadership as a way to support and lead the band in a positive direction.
“The whole leadership team was actually our drum major’s idea. And she pitched it to us, and we kind of let her do it and run with it,” Hartman said.
Four years later, as the drum major Katie Dubois is graduating, the leadership team remains a part of the program with 11 students in grades 8-12 at the helm for the 2022 season.
“They’re making decisions for themselves instead of getting an assignment from us to do something like [in] school,” Matheson said.
Hartman added this process allows students to feel agency over what and where they perform since their schedule was created by the student team.
“It’s easier to get buy-in from them,” Matheson said.
Additionally, the leadership team helps the new members feel welcomed and supported through their transition into the growing band.
“They play a huge role in helping, especially our rookies, get excited and get connected,” Hartman said.
The band directors are hoping to have around 100 students performing in the marching band this year. The leadership team is increasingly important, with that many band members, to stay organized and motivated on performance days and at rehearsals.
Laurie Drolson, the secondary youth and adult programs coordinator, saw the student motivation when she arrived at the Stomp Out Suicide event last summer. When she arrived, she saw the 60-member band playing in the playground, with instruments strewn on the ground, before they needed to line up at 9:10 a.m. to perform.
“Literally, 9:09, somebody’s phone alarm must have gone off. They all get off the equipment, they grab their instruments, and they come and line up in front of Jake and Katie like, ‘We’re ready,’” she said.
This season, the Ranger marching band will perform at local city parades and events including Taco Daze in Scandia, the Stomp Out Suicide event in Wyoming and Forest Lake’s Fourth of July celebration, as well as larger venues like CHS Field for a St. Paul Saints game and Valley Fair.
Dedication to community
The legacy of the Forest Lake marching band’s performances is not lost on Matheson, since he grew up in the area. He knows the history of the marching band, as well as Rollie Nelson, whose name has become synonymous with the history of the school’s and the town’s marching band, as he directed them for decades until 1981. The legacy of the marching band continued with awards and honors. In 1989, the Forest Lake community spent a year fundraising to support the Ranger marching band to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. According to The Times archives, the succeeding marching band director Richard Hahn led a 202-member band at the snowy Thanksgiving parade of ‘89.
“I feel like him and I have a lot in common. … The community really rallied around him,” Matheson said.
Matheson’s memories of Nelson kept the two connected.
“I’d go visit him a few times while he was still alive, just reminiscent talk about what he did while he was here,” Matheson said.
When recalling the marching band under Nelson, his former students told The Times that his ability to lead and motivate the band to success came through his genial personality. Hartman and Matheson agree that a good marching band is partly about leadership and partly about student dedication and talent.
“We do ask them to do some silly things with choreography, so student buy-in is huge. And I think that comes from not just us but our leadership team too,” Hartman said.
During Matheson’s visits with Nelson, his primary takeaway remains understanding the value of community support. This past fall, The Education Foundation of the Forest Lake Area hosted a fundraiser to help the marching band purchase new equipment, as some instruments are from the Nelson era of the marching band. But the band members realize community support requires giving back of themselves, too, so the marching band volunteers a few times a year.
“One of the goals of the leadership team is to get out and do service projects in the community,” Matheson said.
Throughout the marching band season, which starts at the end of May and runs to mid-September this year, the goal is to volunteer once a month at an organization. The band adopted a stretch of highway in Scandia to keep clean, and they plan to participate in Feed My Starving Children’s food packing events this year.
“We’re getting out into the community and giving back,” Matheson said.
The marching band performed in the Waldoch Farms’ greenhouse, which allowed them to see the process and importance of community involvement.
“They were there during the Fund-A-Grant and they saw people giving donations, and I think that experience for them, they get why that community support [is important],” Hartman said.
As their schedule and membership has grown, the band is seeking donations and sponsors for performances for the upcoming season. Sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Forest Lake marching band’s Facebook page.
This year, they added an opportunity for people to sponsor students who may not have the financial ability to join the band.
“We’ve got a number of kids that have reached out, or parents that have reached out like, ‘My kid wants to be in marching band but can’t afford it,’” Matheson said.
Looking ahead, Matheson is interested in finding other places for the marching band to perform in the community while numbers continue to grow. To ensure the band remains a fun outlet for students, the band directors will continue on their community-focused path instead of competing in shows as the Nelson-era band did.
“We’re more community focused. I think it takes a little bit away from the experience when it’s competition driven,” Hartman said.
A previous version of this story said it was Rollie Nelson who led the Forest Lake marching band at the Rise bowl parade in 1989. The article has been updated to reflect the correct information. The Forest Lake times regrets the error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.