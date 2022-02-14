Attraction is open through Feb. 20
Ice dragons — more greeters than guardians — flank the entrance to 2022’s Ice Palace Maze, the wintry outdoor attraction at The Zephyr Theatre.
The 10- to 12-foot-tall ice sculptures were created on site by professional ice carvers from Minnesota Ice, the St. Paul-based company helping to build the palace. The mythical creatures, prominently placed in the front of the maze and surrounded by mini ice moats, set the tone for this year’s theme: dragons and castles.
“We can’t wait to see the reactions to our two large ice dragons, sculpted by craftspeople from Minnesota Ice, welcoming adventure-seekers to cross the moat and enter the thrilling world we’ve created inside this ice maze,” said Calyssa Hall, executive director of The Zephyr Theatre. “The maze started as an outlet for our creativity and drive to connect in the midst of the pandemic, but the intensely positive response from our 31,000 visitors in 2021 motivated us to head back outside in subzero temperatures to see if we could outdo ourselves–and it’s safe to say we’ve succeeded.”
Other commissioned ice sculptures — including a life-size knight and a huge throne — continue the theme. Those sculptures and others will be created during live demos the first few days of the maze’s run. (For more information about sculpting demos, visit icepalacemaze.com.) That icy artwork will be strategically placed throughout the maze, making interesting backdrops for photo ops.
“This year’s vision is grander in scope and promises more moments of excitement and discovery,” Hall said. “Fun and photo opportunities abound within, and actors from The Zephyr Theatre will be in costume to provide memory-making encounters with Winter Wonderland characters, including Ice Queens and Princesses! After folks master the maze and take a trip down the ice slide, they’ll find hot cocoa, s’mores, and even adult refreshments on offer at our all-ice bar. It’s a total embrace of winter.”
The Ice Palace MAZE was designed by Franz Hall of The Zephyr Theatre and built by Crafted Contracting and Norling Construction from materials by Minnesota Ice. Construction required 10,742 square feet of ice in 2,900 blocks, and more than 3,000 multicolor LEDs.
The Zephyr Theatre building will be open for hot drinks, snacks, restroom access, and to warm up. Parking is free in the theatre’s north parking lot and the public city lot just to the south.
The 10-foot-tall ice-block perimeter walls of the maze are topped with staggered ice blocks, which resemble crenellations crowning many fortress-like castles. A castle tower — half ice blocks, half colored lights — is 20 feet tall.
Costumed actors will be on hand to portray Princess Elsa of “Frozen” fame and a snow king.
These professionals will not only look the part but also act the part of royalty.
Other costumed actors will roam the maze, adding color, character, and chivalrous assistance if needed. The half-mile maze has more twists this year, with dead ends and loops to challenge visitors.
Last year, anxious children called 911 when their tardy mom was “lost” in the maze. This year, “it will be interesting to see if it’s easier to get lost,” Hall said.
The maze includes an ice slide. The side-by-side slide is taller and longer than last year’s attraction and has been moved away from the maze exit.
When visitors figure out a maze path, interact with royal characters, slip down the slide, and pose for icy photos, Hall said, “That is what we call immersive, interactive art. The Ice Palace Maze is an art installation, a perfect tie-in to The Zephyr’s other creative efforts.”
This year’s maze is scheduled to run — weather permitting — through Feb. 20 in The Zephyr Theatre’s parking lot, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Advance tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older, $12 for ages 5 to 12, free for ages 4 and younger. To order tickets, go to icepalacemaze.com. (Tickets at the gate are $2 more.)
COVID policy: Masks are required indoors, recommended outdoors.
