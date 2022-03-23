Forest Lake area council, board members announce candidacies
Last month, a Minnesota panel of five judges released a new state legislative district map that is shaking up the political makeup across the state.
All 201 seats in the state Legislature will be up for re-election in November. The five-judge panel took on the job of redistricting after the state Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz could not come to an agreement on maps drawn by the Democrat-led House and the Republican-majority Senate. Redistricting, or the process of redrawing congressional and legislative district maps, occurs every 10 years when census data is used to edit boundaries to ensure each district has an equal population.
Here is a breakdown of the new state legislative districts in the Forest Lake Times’ readership area.
Most of what comprised Senate District 39 — which currently encompasses most of Washington County — was split into Senate District 33 in the north and Senate District 41 in the south.
Senate District 33 is comprised of Forest Lake, Hugo, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix, May Township, Dellwood, Stillwater, Stillwater Township, Oak Park Heights, and Bayport, along with portions of Mahtomedi and Pine Springs.
Senate District 33 is split into two house districts: House District 33A and House District 33B. House District 33A is mainly the western half of the district and includes a large swath of Forest Lake, running south of Broadway Avenue SW, then cutting south of the lake and down Keystone Avenue, along with Hugo, Dellwood, and portions of Mahtomedi and Pine Springs.
House District 33B is comprised of a northern portion Forest Lake, running north of Broadway Avenue and the lake, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix and May Township.
District 32B, which included Wyoming, will now become District 28B. District 32B ran with Wyoming in its southwest corner, north of North Branch and slightly east of Harris, and east to Taylor’s Falls, with Franconia Township included in previous District 33. District 28B will now run a straight east-west line of Chisago and Washington counties.
Columbus and Linwood both are currently the eastern borders for District 31B, which extends west of Forest Lake and Wyoming in Anoka County past Highway 61, and includes other cities like East Bethel, Ham Lake. Now Columbus and Linwood will be split into two, with the city of Columbus placed in newly-formed House District 32A. Linwood will now be a part of District 31B.
Candidate announcements
Forest Lake council member Hanna Valento announced her plan to run for HD33A as a moderate democrat.
Due to the redistricting, Rep. Cal Bahr (R-East Bethel), announced he will run for SD31.
Forest Lake Area School Board member Kate Luthner announced she will seek the DFL endorsement for SD32.
Karin Housley (R-Stillwater) is the current senator representing SD39. Housley was first elected to the state Senate in 2012.
She has announced she plans to run for reelection in the newly created SD33, and recently received the Republican endorsement for the seat.
St. Croix Education Association president and English teacher Josiah Hill announced he is seeking the DFL endorsement in HD33B. Hill ran against Housley for the SD39 seat in the 2020 election.
Marine on St. Croix town board member Charlie Anderson announced his candidacy for HD 33B, and is seeking the GOP endorsement for the seat.
Rep. Bob Dettmer (R-Forest Lake), who is the representative for what is currently HD 39A, announced he will not seek reelection, with plans to retire. Dettmer announced his decision shortly after the new state legislative maps were released.
Stillwater Area Public Schools Board Member Tina Riehle announced she plans to run for state representative in HD 33B.
The filing period for state offices runs from May 17 to a 5 p.m. deadline on May 31. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9, with the general election on Nov. 8.
-Matt DeBow of the Stillwater Gazette contributed to this article.
