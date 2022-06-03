What started out as her sister’s 10th birthday gift became an opportunity for Grace Domino, who was 8 at the time, to discover a love for snowboarding.
“My dad was like, ‘Oh, let’s take you to a big hill and let’s try it out there with some lessons and stuff.’ And so then I ended up kind of taking her birthday present,” Domino joked.
At that time, her family couldn’t have suspected that Domino, now a Lakes International Language Academy sophomore, would have recently gotten back from competing in the National Championship in Colorado and the FIS Junior Worlds Championship hosted in Italy.
As it was Domino’s first time leaving North America, it was an entirely new caliber of competition that allowed her to relish in the Italian sights and what snowboarding at a Worlds competition is like.
“It was kind of an eye opener, too, because I was representing the U.S. snowboard team. And so I had a jacket that said ‘US snowboard team’ on it. And I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is real, this is so cool,’” Domino said.
Although she has been competing with the G Team for a couple seasons, this is the first time it hit her that she is a professional athlete amongst snowboarders from other countries.
Even a world away, placing 26th in both of the competition days, she still found a grounding and welcoming community in the competitive snowboarding world.
“Even at super high levels of competitions, like when I was at Junior Worlds, … the community aspect was still just amazing,” Domino said.
The community within the G Team and snowboarding community amongst competitors is one of her favorite things about the sport.
“All the other snowboarders that I compete with are just amazing. Everybody has really good sportsmanship too,” she said.
Following her trip to the world stage for snowboarders, she competed at the USASA National Championships where she placed 10th in giant slalom and 11th in slalom.
Even though the stakes were high at the competition, so was her comfort level at Copper Mountain in Colorado, where nationals was held.
“It was a really big competition, but it felt, I don’t know how to explain it, almost like nostalgic because I used to go there every year when I was younger,” Domino said.
The couple years away from seeing Copper Mountain, due to the pandemic, added to the feeling of nostalgia, and fun took hold more than nerves.
This year above others, in Domino’s fifth season with the G Team and third season as a ProAm snowboarder, pushed her to compete at a higher caliber than she was accustomed to.
To earn a spot at Junior Worlds, she competed in six or seven qualifying NorAm competitions through the beginning and middle of the season.
“That itself is an equivalent to national championships. So it was just a whole other world, and I didn’t have my coach, so it was very interesting,” Domino said.
Her usual coach, who worked with her for four years, injured his back at the start of the season, leaving her to take on the competitive season that lay ahead.
“The snowboarding community, since they were just so amazing, it was just easier. And you know, it was a bummer that I didn’t have my usual coach by my side, but I made do,” Domino said.
Without her reliable coach alongside her, it became a juggle of whether or not she’d have a helpful coach.
“I was kind of having coaches here, coaches there. These people that didn’t know me, didn’t know my riding style, I didn’t know them. And then sometimes when I was traveling, I wouldn’t have a coach,” Domino recalled.
In the setback of not having her routine coach, she saw the results of that in how well she placed in her competitions toward the end of the season.
“As the year went on, as far as my confidence in myself ,… other mental aspects and the not having a real coach for a long time took its toll. And I think it represented itself in the last couple competitions,” Domino said.
Despite that challenge, she turned inward to the snowboarding community and her team to support her through that time and is hopeful to have her coach’s healthy return next season.
Her reliance on the communities she is a part of extends to her Lakes International Language Academy community too.
“A lot of assignments, like the graded stuff, I would just get extensions. And then I would either stay after school or work in class to come up with a plan to help me catch up kind of deal,” Domino said.
Her competing schedule lent itself to allow her alternating weeks between schooling and snowboarding, which helped her stay on top of work without missing consecutive weeks on end.
The future for the young snowboarder is bright, but she plans on taking it one season at a time since long-term future plans are in flux.
“As of right now, my plan for next season is to take it kind of as a training year because I missed so much training this year. … So that the year after, I can hopefully go to a lot more of the NorAms and possibly a World Cup,” Domino said.
She expects to compete in the upcoming season in some competitions and is hopeful her hard training for the upcoming season will pay off.
“I’m hoping for some podium finishes,” Domino said.
