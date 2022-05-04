Sen. Michelle Benson, R-District 31, announced over the weekend she is dropping out of the race for governor. Benson, who is currently serving her fourth term as a state senator, launched her campaign for governor on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Her campaign announcement focused on concern over increased crime rates and lagging support for police, as well as poor academics during the pandemic coupled with online learning. She also said that her candidacy was going to focus on the whole of Minnesota.
“We’ve been there enough to know that [rural Minnesota residents] felt very differently than the metro about some of the actions the governor took,” Benson said when she announced her candidacy.
On Friday, April 28, at the 7th District GOP convention, she announced the suspension of her campaign. Later, in a video published on Saturday, April 29, she said: “In recent days, as I’ve spoken with many delegates, it is clear this is not the right time for me. Heartfelt conversations and soul searching have led us to the decision to step back from this campaign. For the good of the process, and in fairness to my volunteers and supporters, I will not be continuing my campaign to be the Republican nominee for governor.”
Benson went on to ask fellow Republicans to “nominate and unite behind an electable conservative.”
Benson was the only woman to enter the crowded 2022 gubernatorial race to replace DFL Gov. Tim Walz. State Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Dist. 09, and former state Sen. Scott Jensen, a COVID-19 skeptic and dermatologist, currently lead the field of Republican candidates in the race, with Jensen reporting the highest fundraising dollars in the latest release.
Benson was first elected to state Senate in 2010 and has said she will not seek reelection following her 12 years of service.
