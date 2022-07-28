school safety01.jpg

Lakes International Language Academy’s executive director Shannon Peterson (left) participates in the “I Love U Guys” training session at the Forest Lake Area High School on Tuesday, July 12. Peterson appreciated the training so much she applied for a grant to host another session specifically for LILA staff and students.

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

Safety protocols guide schools through day-of, long-term plans

Following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, local school administrators and the county emergency management team are reminded that hoping an active school shooter threat will never happen in the area is not enough: They need detailed plans of action, which they have spent years crafting and are actively updating to ensure the safety of students.

