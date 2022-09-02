Sick staff could be an issue again, with staff being asked to fill in
As some school districts across the country struggle to fill teaching roles, area school districts in Forest Lake are not close to that point. But that doesn’t mean the district won’t be facing some potential days understaffed.
“I’m not under any illusion that it’s not going to be a challenge at times, but I think it’s going to be a much better situation this year than last,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
There will be around 53 new educators added to the Forest Lake Area School District’s staff this year, which they say is sufficient to replenish the those who retired or resigned after the past school year.
“Do we have people that, you know – one or two folks – who decided to leave the profession? Yes, but that’s not any different than any other year,” Massey said.
For North Lakes Academy, its staff is almost at maximum efficiency for the upcoming school year, with the exception of one unfilled support position that the district said it can adequately manage without until it is filled.
“This is the latest we’ve gone with an unfilled position, but, frankly, we’ve been really blessed and grateful the last few years, especially as a charter school, to fill all the positions that we’ve had openings for,” said North Lakes Academy Executive Director Cam Stottler.
(Lakes International Language Academy Executive Director Shannon Peterson could not be reached for comment by press time.)
The school districts are hoping to rebound from how COVID-19-related illness strained the schools’ ability to staff classrooms as infection rates surged last year. During a surge last November, NLA saw 14 teacher absences in a single day. Meanwhile, Forest Lake Area Schools reported 58 cases across the district staff and students on the week ending Friday, Nov. 12.
“When there are a greater number than normal teachers that are absent due to illness, then that puts a strain on our sub system,” Massey said.
This upcoming school year will take a different shape than what was seen for the past two years because students will be expected to be back in physical classrooms.
“In many ways, we’re at a point where we’re able to treat COVID like a cold or a flu, and that is the game plan,” Massey said.
For Forest Lake Area Schools, the process to fill absent staff positions will look the same as it did for the past few years at the secondary level if subs are too few, in which faculty sub for unfilled classrooms during their break periods throughout the day, losing that time to prepare for their own classes.
“When teachers have to give up that planning time to sub for and cover for another teacher, that work still needs to get done. So it’s being done later in the day, early in the morning, late at night, on the weekend. It stretched the day for educators across the system to get to be truly ready for the instruction,” Massey said.
Teachers losing their preparation time and needing to extend their work days to ensure their own work got done caused exhaustion among the staff.
“If that becomes the norm, or stretches for a long period of time, which was the case in school and education last year, that is what creates sheer exhaustion,” Massey said.
At the elementary level, it is more difficult to fill absent roles because classrooms need to be filled in, not class periods. Throughout the past school year, there were 11 substitute teacher positions, which were paid by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, to help schools manage staff absences due to high illness rates. The remaining ESSER funds will go toward six permanent substitute teacher positions at elementary schools for the upcoming year.
According to Massey, the district’s substitute teacher roster is not full compared to pre-pandemic employment, but he hopes that turning a new leaf on COVID protocols won’t trigger high absences, thus a need for substitutes, as last year did.
COVID protocols
State restrictions and guidelines surrounding COVID-19 have significantly scaled back since 2020, and even last year. Under new CDC guidance, the school district will not report classroom cases or contact trace for the upcoming year.
The district expects to see lower absence rates during the school year, similar to the summer school trends observed this summer.
NLA will continue to follow CDC guidelines’ least restrictive measures, only requiring students and faculty who test positive to remain home for five days.
“Outside of that, we really kind of shift the [decision] of health … on the families,” Stottler said.
Massey hopes that as COVID-related illness transmission rates continue to taper off, the elementary schools will begin to see pre-pandemic averages of zero to three staff absences on a given day.
“If our staff are ill less often, that’s going to have a huge impact. … If we have fewer absences, then we’ll need fewer substitute teachers, so that is where we are optimistic,” Massey explained.
Forest Lake Area students who test positive for COVID-19 will be provided with materials to work from home. No virtual learning platforms are offered for the upcoming school year to ensure all students return to classrooms.
“We are extremely excited for being on this side of the pandemic, and can’t wait for kids to show up and have a year like we haven’t had recently,” Massey said.
The Forest Lake Area School District will continue to advise students and staff to remain home if they feel sick, as they normally would have pre-pandemic, to prevent further illness spreading.
Bus driver staffing
Of the 79 bus routes the district runs that services Forest Lake Area Schools, LILA and NLA, there are still around 10 unfilled positions that the district will start the school year with. In an effort to ensure all routes are covered for the first few weeks of school, bus mechanics and certified staff will fill the open routes to meet the need.
“We fully expect to be able to start the year with all of our bus routes covered,” Massey said.
However, Massey knows that asking mechanics and staff to fill the bus routes will not be a permanent option for the rest of the school year because they will need to focus on their own jobs.
“We can’t do that indefinitely. … At some point they have to be doing their mechanic work on buses to keep buses running.”.
Similar practices to last year can be expected in regards to bus cancellations when the district cannot fill empty bus routes, if those roles are left unfilled.
NLA will continue to offer the students of canceled bus routes a grace period to get to school and notify parents as the Forest Lake Area School District notifies parents of canceled bus routes.
