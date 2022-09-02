Staffing01.jpg

The entire Forest Lake Area School District is anticipating less staff absences due to COVID protocol shifts this year. Pictured above, Linwood Elementary staff reunited this summer to begin preparing for the upcoming school year.  

 Submitted photo

Sick staff could be an issue again, with staff being asked to fill in

As some school districts across the country struggle to fill teaching roles, area school districts in Forest Lake are not close to that point. But that doesn’t mean the district won’t be facing some potential days understaffed.

