Confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and faculty at the Forest Lake Area School District declined following a surge that mirrored national and statewide trends.
During the school board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3, Superintendent Steve Massey presented graphs from the Minnesota Department of Health’s seven-day averages of positive coronavirus cases in the state to compare to the current decrease the district is experiencing.
“[There was a] big time spike, beginning in November, surging at the holiday break and as we return in January,” Massey said.
The week ending on Friday, Feb. 4, elementary cases decreased to 27 total cases for faculty members and students, a decrease of 66% from the highest case count at 81, as seen from the week ending on Friday, Jan. 14.
“We’re seeing in some of our schools a similar improvement,” Massey said.
The secondary schools peaked at 102 student and faculty cases during the weeks ending on Friday, Jan. 14 and Jan. 21.
Two weeks later ending on Friday, Feb. 4, secondary school cases decreased to 37 total faculty and student cases. It’s a 63% decrease from the highest case count at 102 from the weeks ending on Friday Jan. 14 and Jan 21.
“It is going down almost as fast as it went up,” Massey said.
Unlike mid-January, only Columbus and Wyoming elementaries are currently mandating masks due to more than 5% of the school population having COVID-like symptoms as of Thursday, Feb. 3.
“So we’re seeing in some of our schools, a similar improvement,” Massey said.
The school district’s increase and decrease aligned with statewide positive coronavirus case surge and is now seeing a similar decline, according to the graphs Massey referenced.
“With us entering into a better situation with Omicron, and COVID overall, it’s cause for us to maybe look at our mitigation efforts and strategies,” Massey said.
