school bus story.JPG

Bus driver and aid union set to file its intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services on Thursday, April 20. On Friday, April 21, a required 10-day "cooling off" period will commence before a strike may occur. 

 File photo

UPDATE on Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m.: In a press release, Teamsters Local 320 announced it will formally file the Forest Lake Area School bus driver and aid's intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services on Thursday, April 20.

Friday, April 21 is the official start date of the 10-day "cooling off" period before the strike may commence.

Tags

Load comments