UPDATE on Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m.: In a press release, Teamsters Local 320 announced it will formally file the Forest Lake Area School bus driver and aid's intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services on Thursday, April 20.
Friday, April 21 is the official start date of the 10-day "cooling off" period before the strike may commence.
The strike could impact school transportation as early as Monday, May 1.
The story below will appear in the April 20, 2023 Forest Lake Times with up-to-date information as of press time on Tuesday, April 18.
School district bus driver union authorizes a strike
Wages, long work days are root of contract negotiations
The Forest Lake Area School bus drivers and aid union voted to authorize a strike on Friday, April 14 due to low wages and long work days.
“We’re hopeful that increased wages would help the district with the ability to recruit and retain drivers. And once those driver positions are filled, it’ll just naturally shorten these other drivers’ days,” said Amy Perusse, Teamsters Local 320 negotiator and business agent.
The authorization of a strike does not mean a strike will commence immediately. Perusse explained that it has to be filed with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services first.
At the union meeting on Monday, April 17 they opted not file it with the state, but drivers are committed to continue forward in this process if needed.
“We heard from them loud and clear that they are united in this effort to improve their working conditions. … Our next plan of action: we’ll be gathered outside the district office on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.,” Perusse said.
If the union decides to file the strike with the state, a required 10 day “cooling-off” period will begin. If that period ends with no resolve to the union’s contract requests a strike will begin.
“A strike for the drivers would be a complete stoppage of all the bus routes,” Perusse said.
In Superintendent Steve Massey’s statement to families on Saturday, April 15, he said the district is “open to continuing to meet with the union at the bargaining table to come to some agreement and avoid a strike.”
Perusse echoed the willingness to continue contract negotiations.
The potential strike would impact students who ride a bus to attend Forest Lake Area Schools, St. Peter Catholic School, North Lakes Academy and Lakes International Language Academy.
As of the Saturday, April 15 statement, the district did not outline a plan for what would happen if students aren’t transported to and from in-person instruction.
“Our district staff is working quickly to plan for how we will continue providing services to our students if or when a strike occurs,” the statement said, adding administration will update families and students as soon as they can.
The union has been working alongside Teamsters Local 320 to negotiate a new contract since November 2022, after the bussing contract expired at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
The key points of the contract, according to Perusse, are to increase wages – which would in turn retain and recruit drivers – and fill empty positions, potentially shortening routes and drivers’ days.
“We really put in a lot of hours with the negotiating committee from both our side and the employer’s [side] trying to reach an agreement,” Perusse said.
“This is a situation we had sincerely hoped to avoid,” Massey said in the statement.
Massey explained that state transportation funding is given to districts based on student population, not geographical size, resulting in the district spending $500,000 of its own funds for transportation.
Perusse understands the district’s perspective in financial concerns related to increasing the wages and benefit packages of more than 70 employees.
“Our hope is to still come to an agreement with the district but, … [the union’s] willing to fight, take it all the way until they get a competitive wage that will help them retain drivers,” she said.
