The Forest Lake Area School District approved a transition from a 10-day quarantine period to a five-day quarantine period following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health.
“If we can shorten the 10-day quarantine, which is rather extensive, to a five-day, then we get kids back into classrooms sooner and people back to work sooner,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
The school district was waiting for MDH to adhere to the CDC’s new guidelines regarding shortened quarantine periods.
“We were waiting for MDH to concur with the CDC before we made our adjustment,” Massey said, noting a trust in the CDC’s research about the new omicron variant, its infection rates and how long an appropriate quarantine is.
Students or faculty who test positive with coronavirus or are in close contact with someone who tested positive may return to school on the sixth day after exposure if they are asymptomatic after a full five days of quarantine.
Returning students or faculty will be required to mask for the next consecutive five days upon returning to the schools.
Massey urged that testing and monitoring symptoms is vital to the district’s operations in order to mitigate the spread in schools with this new five-day protocol.
“We want people testing. If they’re feeling symptomatic, or if they feel that they’ve been in contact with somebody who has COVID, we want them testing,” Massey said.
The CDC and MDH recommend that individuals pass a negative COVID-19 test before returning to work or school, but asymptomatic students or faculty may return after five days if they wear a “well-fitted, high-quality mask” for the following five days.
“If your symptoms improved without a fever, then you’re eligible to return back to school or work,” Massey said.
The district acquired 13,000 take-home COVID-19 test kits, which schools will administer to students or staff who request them.
“If you’re negative, then that’s great, and you’re back to school. … If you’re positive, then we’re identifying positive cases that are staying out of school,” Massey said.
The school district’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols of good hygiene and masking in the school facilities remains an important part, as well. The district has been managing high teacher and bus driver absences throughout the school year.
“This helps dramatically, and with an increased number of cases with omicron that we’re seeing, as people are seeing across the state, you know this is going to help us tremendously,” Massey said about the shortening of the quarantine period.
