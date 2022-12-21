School and school-related activities are canceled on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Between 3 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, a Forest Lake Area School Bus traveling eastbound on Howard Lake Drive in Columbus rolled over, injuring no one involved.
“The front right tire got caught in, you know, the beginning of the ditch and [the driver] tried to bring the bus back onto the road. It just continued sliding along that ditch, and [it] slid down the ditch and then it tipped over,” Superintendent Steve Massey explained.
No students were on the bus at the time of the roll over. The driver was buckled into their seat and not seriously injured during the accident.
“Accidents happen unfortunately, and we’re always fortunate when there are no injuries,” he said.
According to Massey, the driver was going 30 mph or slower in the 35 mph zone along Howard Lake Drive when the bus rolled over.
“Driving buses is a profession. It requires great care and attention and relational skills with kids. And we’re so fortunate to have the bus drivers that we do, including this driver,” Massey said.
The district’s transportation supervisor, district mechanics, tow trucks and local law enforcement arrived at the scene to assess the roll over, ensure the driver was safe and to remedy the situation.
“There were tow trucks there that assisted in up righting the bus,” Massey said, adding district mechanics aided in towing the bus out of the ditch too.
The accident was cleared from the side of the road before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to him.
According to him, the damage the bus received from the roll over is undetermined as of Wednesday evening.
Despite the snow forecasted on Wednesday, the district didn’t cancel school on because the conditions still seemed favorable to get students to and from a full day of school.
“We work really hard to guard the school days if we can do it safely, and do not default to closing when there’s a little bit of snow,” Massey said.
After consulting with nearby superintendents, the National Weather Service and the district's transportation department, the district decided to cancel in-person classes on Thursday, Dec. 22. All after-school programs at all district buildings will be canceled tomorrow, too.
“With the threat or the possibility of really restrictive visibility tomorrow and extreme cold, it just makes sense to close,” Massey said. “And there may be a time early in the day where it might be safe to go, but as conditions worsen, and you get stuck with … a really challenging situation to get kids home.”
