Bond referendum study advised for administration
As new residential developments take place on the outskirts of the Forest Lake area, the Forest Lake Area School Board directed administration to research available properties in southern Forest Lake along Highway 61 toward Hugo and along I-35W in Columbus/Lino Lakes near Blaine as potential areas for future schools.
“I put this in front of you, I think, as a really critical conversation that the board needs to start wrestling with, with respect to the potential for some housing growth and its impact,” Superintendent Steve Massey said at the school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Despite mixed board member opinions about how the addition of an elementary school in the future could affect current elementary enrollment, everyone agreed that looking into potential plots of land is an important step. The discussion and agreement to research potential property does not mean the district will buy land, nor does it mean the district anticipates building a new school soon.
Massey noted that over the past several years, Hugo has expanded with housing developments and business northward along Highway 61. There are projections that the population will continue to grow another 30% over the next several years in that area. Not only is the Forest Lake Area School District beginning to think about this growth, but the White Bear Lake Area School District already acted on that growth by opening North Star Elementary, just north of downtown Hugo, this year to support 720 students in the area along Highway 61.
If the Forest Lake Area School District choses to build a school in city limits along Highway 61, it could potentially affect enrollment at other elementary schools in the district. However, where students would attend school is a discussion the board would have much further in the future if new school construction begins, as Massey pointed out.
“Let me be clear, this is not to suggest redistricting enrollment for the district. However, if in the southern part of Forest Lake we see growth in the next decade, … there will be a question of ‘What do we do with that enrollment?’” Massey said.
The preliminary discussion by the school board ended with directing administration to study land on the market or potential areas a school could be built; logistics of how a new school would operate were not touched on.
“All of it [is] hypothetical, theoretical, yet from a planning standpoint it doesn’t commit the district to anything,” Massey said.
All school board members agreed that looking into available property in this region is important.
However, board member Julie Corcoran had concerns about taking away from current elementary school enrollment or undermining the value of the community-based elementary school model if a new school is added down the line.
“I struggle, because we have so much available space in our schools,” Corcoran said. She said she sees the value in investing in the local community elementaries, rather than expanding and transporting students further to fill another elementary school, yet was willing to explore the idea of looking at property in the proposed regions for another school.
Current enrollment at all schools has remained relatively the same at primary and secondary levels, with only Columbus and Scandia elementary schools seeing population increases this year.
“We aren’t at complete capacity at any of our elementaries; we’re not at complete capacity at the high school, we’re not at complete capacity in the middle school,” Massey explained.
Current student enrollment across the district has seen a downturn in the past decade.
Board member Kate Luthner suggested the district also look into properties around Columbus or Lino Lakes along the district’s Blaine and I-35W borders because of Blaine’s population growth and booming schools.
“Blaine is very full — very, very full,” she said.
Ultimately, Luthner supported looking into potentially building a new elementary school in the future if there is still space at the secondary level to support that additional enrollment.
“So long as the high school can still take capacity, having another elementary strategically placed — either [south] or west, however it turns out — would be, I think, a very wise decision for 10 years [in the] future,” Luther said.
Board member Alex Keto concurred that possibly purchasing land sooner rather than later is a valuable endeavor for the district to spend time working on.
“I’m absolutely for it, because I think it’s shortsighted maybe on our part to say ‘Let’s just wait.’ … I think it’s worth the exploration just to see what’s out there and see what kind of financial prices will be,” he said.
Board president Jeff Peterson further agreed that researching land to potentially purchase and build a new school in the district would be a worthy investment down the line if population grows or doesn’t.
“Worst case scenario, we would benefit financially from the future sale of that land. Best case scenario we would be able to put up a school there and capture all of that enrollment in that area,” Peterson said.
Board member Rob Rapheal expressed similar interest in finding out more about potential land for purchase after Massey presented data points on projected population growth due to new housing developments in the area. He views researching land as a small step toward building a new school which will support new students, rather than operate at maximum capacity in schools down the line.
“We want to be prepared for an eventuality,” he said.
Referendum
The 2018 voter-approved levy referendum offering $986.67 per pupil will expire in the 2025-26 school year. The district is halfway through its timeline to use the funds, and the school board directed administration to begin studying what capital and levy referendum costs could look like after the 2025-26 school year.
“It’s obviously good that we’re looking at these things, but I think it’s a little premature now. It’s OK to study it, but I don’t think that we’re ready right now,” Raphael said.
The 2018 referendum allowed the district to reestablish the teaching and learning department, as well as incorporate new curriculum methods, according to Massey.
The school board doesn’t think this school year is the time to renew and go out for the levy referendum because it is still four years away. But Theisen wanted to clarify there will only be three more Novembers to approve the next referendum, which isn’t much time, according to her.
“If I understand everyone right, we would direct administration to at least investigate what that number would look like, but at this time … I’m not interested in renewing a bond or a levy,” Peterson summed up.
