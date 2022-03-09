During its meeting on Thursday, March 3, the Forest Lake Area School Board approved the suspension of the COVID-19 mitigation protocol that has been in place at elementary schools since the start of the year.
The mitigation matrix placed a mask mandate on a classroom if there was one confirmed COVID-19 case, or required students and faculty to wear masks, throughout the entire school, when COVID-19 cases reached 5% or more of the school’s population.
“A month ago we were super high; we had COVID at almost the highest point in the pandemic,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
Throughout January, COVID-19 cases at the school district surged, and consequently triggered the mask mandate at all elementary schools due to high illness rates.
“The last two weeks, [we’ve seen] just a dramatic drop to the low rate that we see now,” Massey said.
He added that at the time of the school board meeting, there was only one reported student case at the district.
The district implemented the matrix at the start of the school year because elementary-age students were not eligible for vaccinations; that has changed since September 2021.
“There’s been sufficient time if an elementary student, or family with an elementary student, wishes to have their kids vaccinated. … With the dramatic drop in COVID cases, administration recommend the removal of the [protocol],” Massey said.
Two community members turned spoke on the topic during the meeting. Both of them said the suspension of the masking mandate on elementary students should have come sooner.
“We will never know the long-term damage that has been done to our children,” Diane Miller of Wyoming said during the school board meeting.
Additionally, she said this decision to repeal the matrix should use a more permanent word than “suspension.”
The other community member, Ben Garbis, a parent of two students currently in the school district, spoke during the meeting and labeled the mask mandate akin to child abuse during his three minutes to speak on a school board agenda topic. Following the meeting, Garbis spoke out of turn furthering his statement relating mask mandates to abuse, which board members were eventually able to diffuse by offering a later time to discuss the matter.
The board approved the policy – without adjusting its wording – by a 4-0 vote with board member Julie Corcoran absent.
School board member Kate Luthner appreciated seeing numbers go down in the district and community, noting how other school districts are transitioning into the masking protocol Forest Lake Area Schools had since the start of the year.
“Lots of other districts are moving to what we used to have. … It’s interesting that their less was our standard, so we’ll be moving to nothing and hoping that it keeps everybody healthy,” Luthner said.
Board member Gail Theisen echoed the similar sentiment that it’s good the school district is healing from the COVID-19 years.
“We waited patiently for the areas to clear and for those cases to come down. … That to me is a very good feeling,” Theisen said.
