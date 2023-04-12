Remaining agenda items scheduled for special meeting April 13
School board members Curt Rebelein Jr. and Luke Hagglund stepped out of the board meeting, unannounced, when the Achievement & Integration Plan for 2024-26 was on the table for approval on Thursday, April 6.
The board could not continue conducting business without a majority of its members present and adjourned early without approving this plan or hearing two new business items. Board members Rob Rapheal and Julie Corcoran were absent from the entire meeting.
The district has participated in this program since 2011, from which it receives state funding for school programs, curriculum and teacher training. The plans are approved in three-year increments, and this year’s plan was tailored for school years 2024-2026.
“The purpose of the Achievement & Integration, A&I, … is to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce economic disparities based on students’ diverse racial and ethnic and economic backgrounds,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
After Massey finished presenting a summary of the plan to the board, despite an objection from Hagglund, Gail Theisen moved to approve it with Jill Christenson seconding the motion. That prompted Hagglund and Rebelein to walk out of the boardroom, triggering an early adjournment.
Hagglund and Rebelein tried to prevent the approval of the plan earlier when board chair Jeff Peterson asked for approval of the meeting agenda at the start of the meeting. Rebelein requested to remove agenda item 8.10 related to the approval of the school’s Achievement & Integration Plan. Hagglund supported that motion due to his concerns over the legality of approving this academic plan after missing the submission deadline on Wednesday, March 15.
“MDE does not have the authority to change a deadline, citing statute (124D.861), and statute does not provide a method for extension. So for those reasons I … support striking from the agenda and not moving forward with it,” Hagglund said.
When MDE Director of Communications Kevin Burns was asked about the legal implications if the board approves its A&I Plan after the deadline by The Times he replied, “There are no legal implications.”
During a bit of back-and-forth among board members, Theisen cited Rebelein and Hagglund wanting more time to examine the document as the reason for being behind the deadline.
“I just find it very curious that in all the years that we’ve had the A&I Plan, it has never gone beyond a deadline. But it was per your request that we held it off and did a full presentation over it,” Theisen said.
“The plan could have been presented many months ahead of time,” Hagglund responded.
Rebelein said he thought the deadline was Saturday, April 15, to submit these documents when he requested more time. He added, responding to Theisen, that the board has failed to meet the March 15 deadline before when it approved its 2017-2020 plan during the school board meeting on Thursday, March 16, 2017. March 15 is cited as the designated deadline since 2014, when the Minnesota Statute 124D.861 was approved.
Board members Theisen, Peterson and Christenson opposed the removal of the A&I Plan from the agenda, and it was discussed later in the meeting.
Since it remained on the agenda for the evening, nine community members spoke during an open forum about the Achievement & Integration Plan. The speakers were divided in opinion as five supported the program and four opposed it.
Since the meeting was adjourned early, there will be a special school board meeting on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. As of press time, there won’t be another opportunity for community members to speak since the special meeting is a continuation of agenda items from a previous meeting that was already subject to input.
The special school board meeting will be at the district office at 6100 N. 210th St., Forest Lake. The agenda for the special meeting includes the Achievement & Integration Plan and two new business items, which weren’t discussed due to the early adjournment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.