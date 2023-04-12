School board screenshot

The Forest Lake Area School Board meeting had a large audience on Thursday, April 6, as community members were concerned about an agenda item related to a school program that aims to ensure all students receive “equitable educational opportunities.”

Remaining agenda items scheduled for special meeting April 13

School board members Curt Rebelein Jr. and Luke Hagglund stepped out of the board meeting, unannounced, when the Achievement & Integration Plan for 2024-26 was on the table for approval on Thursday, April 6.

