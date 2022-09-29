Ashley Bulmer faces backlash for TikTok video, Curt Rebelein, Jr. faces criticism for TV car replica with Confederate flag

School board candidate Ashley Bulmer is facing backlash from a TikTok video posted earlier this year sharing her opinions on parent involvement in lesson planning. The video has since been deleted, but the video has been copied and spread over other websites and social media channels. Bulmer, a former teacher, posted the video in February out of frustration from a friend’s experience.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments