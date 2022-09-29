Ashley Bulmer faces backlash for TikTok video, Curt Rebelein, Jr. faces criticism for TV car replica with Confederate flag
School board candidate Ashley Bulmer is facing backlash from a TikTok video posted earlier this year sharing her opinions on parent involvement in lesson planning. The video has since been deleted, but the video has been copied and spread over other websites and social media channels. Bulmer, a former teacher, posted the video in February out of frustration from a friend’s experience.
In the video, she says:
“Teachers need to be allowed to teach. I’m a parent, and I’m sorry to all you parents out there, but you do not get a say in your child’s teacher’s lesson plans. I spent thousands of dollars on a degree and my educator’s license, and I would be gosh darn if parents tried to tell me how to write my lesson plans that I literally went to school to learn how to write. You know, if a parent wants to have that much say in your kid’s education, then you know what, you probably need to homeschool them.”
The video, she said, was originally in response to a friend and teacher’s experience in another district. That district passed a policy that required its teachers to turn in lesson plans to the parents, and her friend quit because of the policy decision. Bulmer said the video accurately depicted her opinions on the matter, but she recognizes her tone may have been harsh.
“I definitely think I probably came off as a spoiled brat and very pointed and blunt. And normally I am not a blunt, pointed person unless I feel really passionate about something. I feel very passionate about the work teachers do. … I definitely could’ve delivered it a little bit softer, but again, the beauty of TikTok is you get to see someone’s raw, unfiltered self. And that’s what they saw, they saw my raw, unfiltered self,” she said.
She said that she was aware her social media content would be available to the public, but didn’t think any of the videos on her social media would get that attention.
“I didn’t think I would be immune to the social media stuff, which is why I didn’t honestly care about people looking at my social media stuff – I didn’t feel like anything I said was going to get the reaction that video did,” she said.
The backlash has included negative reviews on social media pages for her business, Big Apple Bagels, phone calls and emails, including some with vulgar language. She shut down her TikTok account after the video went viral.
“First amendment, freedom of speech, that was violated for me. So, why keep putting myself out there?” she said about her TikTok account.
She said the experience “has been terrible” and said that she’s “mentally and emotionally exhausted.”
“It’s not hard to do day to day life, but I am not myself, and people have noticed,” she said.
However, she said the experience has made her “more fired up” to get on the school board.
Criticism for TV car replica with Confederate flag
School board candidate Curt Rebelein, Jr. is facing criticism over his car, a replica of the General Lee vehicle from the fictional Hazzard County, Georgia-set TV show “Dukes of Hazzard.” He recently brought it to a car show during Linwood Family Fun Days. The General Lee, the name of the burnt orange 1969 Dodge Charger in the show and named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, has a Confederate flag painted on the roof of the car, which has been the subject of multiple rounds of criticism over the past two decades. The show aired from 1979 to 1985 on CBS, and had a 2005 movie spin off, as well.
For Rebelein, the General Lee was a rebuild he and his son worked on as a bonding experience, and since its completion in 2015, Rebelein drives it around and takes it to car shows. He has brought it to the Family Fun Days since its completion, and said it hasn’t been a problem in the past.
“Seeing as that we’ve had it out there every single year and I drive it around town quite a bit, and it’s never ever been a controversy. Nobody has ever approached us or had a problem with it. People understand context. Just to take that car and narrow it down to ‘Oh my goodness, there’s a flag on it that some people find to be kind of controversial is really kind of insulting to anybody’s intelligence, to be totally honest. Context matters, and that’s one case it matters big time,’” he said.
Rebelein said the car’s meaning matters more than the controversy of the flag.
“‘Dukes of Hazzard’ was a TV show that was based on family values. There was a little bit of, kind of good country fun in the TV show. It was never meant to be really a controversial type of thing,” he said, adding “The General Lee is obviously a TV car, and probably the most famous TV car in history. It’s based on the ‘69 Dodge Charger. Without the flag on the roof it is not a General Lee.”
When asked about what he thought about the flag’s offensiveness, Rebelein said, “That can be said for any and every symbol that’s used anywhere today. I mean, to some people the Black Lives Matter fist, they have a problem with that. To other people, they find the gay pride flag offensive.” He also noted a recent controversy over the Betsy Ross flag, brought up in 2019 when Nike pulled a shoe design with Betsy Ross’ flag after NFL player Colin Kaepernick informed the company of its ties to slavery and racism.
“That’s based on the founding of our country,” he said.
“Symbols and their context are critically important. Because if you look at the 1776 flag in particular, there’s nothing really inherently wrong about it. It’s part of our country’s history, but there was a select group last year that had issue with it and they said it was a racist symbol, and I don’t think that we should erase that from our history. I don’t,” Rebelein said.
The car also took home a “Most Patriotic” award during the 2022 car show at Linwood Family Fun Days.
Rebelein said he believes he can represent people who take issue with his car or his stances.
“Just because I may own a certain vehicle that stands for something that’s different than what they believe doesn’t mean I won’t champion for them, and I won’t take their concerns and their comments for how the school district should operate into consideration,” he said.
