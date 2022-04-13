During the Thursday, April 7, Forest Lake Area School Board meeting, the board approved the visitors policy, which underwent changes following the first reading, by a 6-0 vote with board member Julie Corcoran absent.
The approved visitor policy strengthened its security measures and removed its initial “invitation-only” language which was included in the first version presented to the school board at the Thursday, March 6 meeting.
“Essentially, the policy remains somewhat consistent with more clear language,” Superintendent Steve Massey said, presenting the policy to the school board.
At the listening session prior to the first reading of the policy at the Thursday, March 6, school board meeting, a few community members opposed the wording, stating that visitors wouldn’t be allowed into school buildings without an invitation from faculty or a teacher. The policy committee removed the sentence, “visitors will normally be permitted beyond the school office only upon invitation,” before it was presented to the school board for approval.
“We’re receptive to that feedback and wanted to make sure that we made a policy that met the needs of the district in order to keep things as secure and safe for the students and staff as possible but still maintain an open environment for folks,” board member Jeff Peterson said.
Parents or visitors may arrange with faculty to volunteer in classrooms or have lunch with their child during the school day, they don’t have to be exclusively invited to the building. Upon entry into a school, visitors for any reason during the school day will have to check in at the building’s administration office to uphold safety protocols.
“For me personally, my concern about the whole policy was especially concerning the safety of our staff and our students. And I think that’s a very important part of this, is just keeping everybody safe in the building,” board member Alex Keto said.
The policy will allow safe parent and community engagement at the school buildings during the school day. The original phrasing wasn’t a way to exclude parent involvement during the school day as volunteers or visitors.
“I also like the wording in here, that their education is paramount and we have to have those boundaries. So that there’s that respect there for the learning that’s going on in our buildings,” board member Gail Theisen said.
Theisen added that having open communication channels between parents and school faculty will still allow parents to be active with their student during the school day, which has been prohibited at elementary schools due to COVID-19.
Board member Rob Rapheal recalled the time period his children attended the Forest Lake Area Schools and how there are a lot of opportunities for parents to be involved, and the policy won’t affect that.
“These kinds of minor changes to policy don’t change any of that. We’re a welcoming school district who loves working with parents and love that involvement of parents in kids’ education,” Raphael said.
