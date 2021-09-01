Just ahead of the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent Steve Massey outlined the COVID-19 mitigation matrix, the Forest Lake Area School District’s COVID-19 prevention plan, at the school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26, and explained the plan for grades pre-K through 6th grade if there is a surge of positive coronavirus cases when schools start after Labor Day.
“We’re going to elect this set of metrics [to] drive our decision making. It’s not going to be a free-for-all, not going to be at random. … This will spell out exactly what we do should we have cases, all in the effort to keep kids in school,” Massey said.
The plan was approved in a 5-1 vote. Board member Kate Luthner opposed and board member Julie Corcoran was absent.
The mitigation steps of the plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus recommend getting vaccinated if eligible, staying home when sick, wearing a mask and practicing good hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus in a school.
“If we have one positive case in the classroom, we are going to mask that classroom for 10 days — that’s the state quarantine period by MDH and CDC,” Massey said. He added that if a child doesn’t want to wear a mask they will be provided with schoolwork and supported by teachers to work from home for 10 days.
“If a school reaches 5% or more COVID-related symptoms — identifying COVID-related symptoms — we will mask the entire school for 10 days. This is temporary; we’re getting ourselves through a moment of transmission taking place in the school,” Massey said.
In the event of moderate transmission, defined during Massey’s presentation as 1-2.9% students with COVID-like symptoms, face coverings will be recommended to staff and students.
If there is substantial transmission, which is defined as 3-4.9% students with COVID-like symptoms, the school board will communicate with parents, the Minnesota Department of Health and “strongly recommend” masks, according to the graph Massey referenced during the meeting.
“For masks or against masks, I don’t think anybody could argue with the logic of this matrix. It makes a lot of sense and it really does start with those mitigation talking points,” board member Jill Olson said.
Board member Rob Rapheal talked about their leniency last year to bring students in person and how cases increased as a result. He agreed that the same approach is good this year, but they should continue to be cautious.
“If we see problems, then I think that’s when we have to be smart and start ramping up and using those protective methods,” Rapheal said.
Board member Gail Theisen agreed with Rapheal to be conscious to follow the matrix and mask students when necessary.
“Collectively, we are responsible for our youngest learners during this time of the virus surging again. But what I like, that this matrix is clear, it’s well-defined, it leads us to an understanding of what to expect at school when we do get into the red there,” said Theisen.
However, Luthner disagreed. She said the matrix that Massey outlines is nowhere near enough to mitigate the spread of the virus. She said masks deserve a little credit for mitigating in-class transmission throughout the previous school year.
“This is a strategy, and I hate to say that it’s not a good strategy because it’s actually a decent strategy,” Luthner said. “But I think, if we started out with everybody pledging personally without a mandate, ‘I will send my kids with masks,’ I’d feel so much better about this.
“This is as good as we’re going to get, I think. But I just want to speak up for the whatever-percent of our community (that) feels the same way as me,” she said.
At the listening session prior to the school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 26, 17 people spoke about various topics like the opposition or support of mask requirements.
Mandalyn Egerman, a community member and parent, spoke to the board. She said it seems that everyone who either supports or opposes masks wants students to return to in-person learning. Therefore, she supports the requirement of masks at the start of the school year to ensure students stay in person and cited failed school openings across the country that resulted in mass quarantines of students.
“The best way to ensure that kids get to stay in school, in person, is by requiring masks along with following all the other mitigation guidelines,” Egerman said.
