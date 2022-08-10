The Forest Lake Area School Board approved its new bus camera policy in a 6-0 vote, with Gail Theisen absent, during the Thursday, Aug. 4, meeting.
“We recognize the need for a policy under which these cameras will operate and will guide our use of these cameras,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
During the past school year, the district received grant money to install stop sign arm cameras on all of its buses to prevent traffic violations and install interior cameras to capture audio and video within some buses to prevent bad behavior by students or employees.
Prior to receiving this grant, the school resource officers would have to investigate poor behavior on buses by interviewing multiple students and witnesses to the event, which was time consuming.
Although a camera will be installed on every school bus’s stop arm camera, not every bus will be equipped with the interior cameras, according to the policy.
“Video cameras will be placed on a particular school bus, … where the school district has received complaints of inappropriate behavior,” states the video recording on school buses policy.
Included in the policy, the school district will have the authority to use and retain interior bus camera footage as evidence to discipline a student or employee until disciplinary action concludes.
“It says the video recording will be retained by the school district until re-looped — how long is that?” board member Jill Landstrom asked.
Daily recordings that do not display student or employee misconduct will remain on the server until recorded over, which could be between two weeks to 30 days, according to Massey’s best estimate, but it will depend on the software and servers the school uses to store the videos.
Students’ and employees’ privacy rights will be protected under the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act in relation to misconduct and daily footage captured.
“Detail is provided in this policy which is modeled off of the MSBA model policy,” Massey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.