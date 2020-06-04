Midco plans in place to provide Scandia homes with long-awaited internet service choice
Back in February, the Scandia City Council approved a park user permit for the Scandia Athletic Association to hold a fast pitch softball tourney at Wayne Erickson lighted ball field June 26-28. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, organizer Dan Lindgren asked the council during the May 19 City Council meeting for direction on whether to cancel the tournament or allow the tournament to be held with safety precautions.
“I want to see if we’re going to have a problem holding this tournament on the last weekend in June,” Lindgren said. “We can have a discussion to see what concerns there might be and keep an ear to what’s going on with the state government and the governor’s direction. Then, follow up with a meeting in June.”
Mayor Christine Maefsky expressed concerns regarding the tournament.
“We don’t know where things are going to be in June. By the time we meet again, things will have opened up considerably more, so we might have more guidelines that would be helpful to us,” Maefsky said. “I do have a number of concerns right now, thinking about how we would be able to manage it safely.”
Councilor Patti Ray wanted to hear from the city attorney, Eric Sherburne, on the legal liabilities for the city if someone actually got the disease from attending the tournament.
“I can’t give you a strong answer to that question one way or another. Generally, cities have immunity from liability,” Sherburne said. “There are a particular list of things for which a city can be liable and a particular list of things for which they cannot be liable.”
According to Sherburne, COVID-19 was not in anyone’s mind when either of those lists were prepared.
“Generally, I think you should presume that the city will not be exposed to liability for things like that,” Sherburne said. “With that being said, control of city owned or administered facilities will be the last vestige of control that the city has once broader national/state/county level restrictions are lifted. So the city should be thoughtful about controlling the kinds of things it can still control. And use of its facilities are one of those kind of things.”
Ray said she would love to see the softball field used, because they just put in new bleachers, but would not consider voting yes for this unless masks were required.
Lindgren said that everything is on the table, and he suggested roping off and dividing areas for safety.
“It would not be like tournaments in the past. I don’t anticipate a lot of spectators,” Lindgren said. “It’s kind of more for the activity. With that being said, a limited number of spectators could probably be done safely.”
City Administrator Ken Cammilleri suggested the council wait to make a decision, since they have two more meetings before the tournament’s dates. Council members agreed to address the tournament at their next meeting, June 3, when they have more information.
Internet Action Committee
Bob Wilmers gave an update on the community broadband expansion plan.
“We are still on track for the expansion of the homes this year for the buildup this year. We did have Justin Forde (Midco senior director of government relations) at our meeting May 7, and Midco does have everything lined up and in place and ready to deploy,” Wilmers said. “In terms of the timing, they should be starting that project sometime this summer and wrapping it up before the end of the fall. They are very anxious to get going, as are we.”
Wilmers said when they have the exact date, Midco would like to coordinate with the city and possibly have a ribbon cutting.
Midco has increased the number of households served from 455 to 488. Their goal is a 70% take rate at some point within the city of Scandia, according to Wilmers.
“We have a very good relationship with working with Midco. They are very appreciative of Scandia’s letter of support that we sent and also the money that the council has committed for both the current project, which will be starting this summer, as well as the additional projects that will come in the next phase,” Wilmers said.
Tourism committee
The Scandia tourism committee requested the City Council approve the selection of a virtual intern from the College of St. Benedict and St. Johns University.
“The key is having someone help us develop content and material, which we’ll use to better promote tourism and activities in the community,” Cammilleri said. “There is no cost to us for us. The program is funded by the college itself. It’s an opportunity to extend that experience for that intern, and in exchange we get valuable information and data that we can use on our website.”
The council voted unanimously (Councilor Jerry Cusick was absent) to approve the selection of an intern.
Parks and Recreation
Ray gave an update on Lilleskogen Park where the second grade class at Scandia Elementary made stories that were put on a trail at the park. The students worked on these during distance learning.
“We have new stories at Lilleskogen,” Ray said. “If you haven’t been there in a while, please go out and see. They wrote and drew their favorite cartoon characters and they are so charming. If you get a chance, it’s a great walk and a beautiful time of year.”
