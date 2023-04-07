Forest Lake resident begins new position later this month
Kyle Morrell will soon take over the administrator’s chair in Scandia, leaving behind in the same chair in Hinckley. He’s ready, he says, for the transition.
“I’m just excited to get started,” he said.
He will take over the position nearly four months after the previous city administrator, Ken Cammilleri, who started in October 2019, left the position. The city and Cammilleri mutually came to an agreement for his departure in November; Cammilleri, who was a finalist for the city administrator position in North St. Paul, said he was looking forward to a different professional direction and leaving was the best for the city. Ann Hurlburt, a resident and former city administrator, has been the city’s interim administrator since December, overlapping a few weeks before Cammilleri’s final day on Dec. 31.
Morrell has been Hinckley’s city administrator since July 2010 – and has been commuting up to 70 miles each way for the job. After 12 years of living in Circle Pines, he and his wife and son made the move in 2019 to Forest Lake.
His move to the city came less than a year after he was named as a finalist for the city administrator job in Forest Lake after then-administrator Aaron Parrish left the role; the position was given to Patrick Casey, who moved to Forest Lake from southeastern Wisconsin when he took the role in the fall of 2018.
Morrell said he was happy at Hinckley – he said he’s gotten along great with the staff and councils during his tenure there – but he still aimed to find a position closer to the Twin Cities metro area.
“I got to a point where they’re happy, they’re comfortable. I wasn’t going to leave for just any job,” he said. Once he moved to Forest Lake, he said that opened up a few more opportunities that would make travel easier, and he told himself if a position were to become available nearby, he’d take his shot.
Morrell, whose resume includes master’s degrees in both public education and management from Hamline University, has previously worked for the cities of Clara City, Columbia Heights and Inver Grove Heights, and saw the opening in Scandia as potentially a great fit, both in location and professionally.
“It’s very charming, it’s got a rural-residential feel. My wife and I go out there often. … We liked the area, we liked the community. It just seems to be a good fit,” he said, also noting Scandia’s size in staff is roughly the same as Hinckley’s, though Scandia’s population is bigger.
He was among 26 candidates vying for the job, and was chosen as one of five finalists. He sat before the public and the Scandia council on March 10, and was ultimately named administrator later that month.
Being as involved in the community as he already is, he says, is an asset, but he’s excited to get to know the community more through his new role.
“I enjoy community interaction, I enjoy talking to the residents. I hope to be more involved in the community than I already am, obviously,” he said.
Morrell will now pick up the baton for city-backed projects — including the city’s hopes to build a new heritage center in the downtown area and an extension of the Gateway Trail from Pine Point Park through William O’Brien State Park to the downtown core of Scandia — and will oversee two new housing subdivisions being built. He’s already familiar with Scandia’s effort to increase access to high-speed internet through its partnership with MidCo, and also sees his work with Hinckley’s wastewater facilities as a helpful asset, as Scandia is navigating working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for a couple of its sewer districts, he said. In other realms of city work, he is grateful for the significant citizen involvement in a variety of committees that will help him steer the direction of the city.
“Between the wastewater committee, internet, capital investment and planning tourism – there’s just a lot of citizen involvement, so I’m looking forward to meeting the people, understanding what their goals are, understanding what the aspirations are for the city, and figuring out how to collectively push the city in that direction,” he said.
He considers his working style to be collaborative. He said he is always seeking other’s opinions and input, and is someone who will “find common ground and build off of that,” which he noted will be helpful when it comes to working with the school district on any cross-entity projects.
“I don’t feel my opinion is the only one that matters,” he said.
