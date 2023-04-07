Kyle Morrell.jpg
Submitted photo

Forest Lake resident begins new position later this month

Kyle Morrell will soon take over the administrator’s chair in Scandia, leaving behind in the same chair in Hinckley. He’s ready, he says, for the transition.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments