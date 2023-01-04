The Scandia City Council approved its final expense budget at $4,659,337 in a 5-0 vote at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

At the same meeting, it approved the 2023 tax levy at the same level as the September-approved amount of $2,803,556, an 8.7% or $224,505 increase from the levy in 2022 at $2,579,051. 

