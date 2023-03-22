Hinckley city administrator expected to begin mid-April

After roughly a four-month search, the city of Scandia is set to hire Kyle Morrell, the current city administrator for the city of Hinckley, for the role of city administrator after the council approved an employment agreement with Morrell during its Tuesday, March 21 meeting. Morrell’s first day is expected to be Wednesday, April 17, and will earn $115,000 annually in the Scandia city administrator role.

Load comments