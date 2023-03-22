Hinckley city administrator expected to begin mid-April
After roughly a four-month search, the city of Scandia is set to hire Kyle Morrell, the current city administrator for the city of Hinckley, for the role of city administrator after the council approved an employment agreement with Morrell during its Tuesday, March 21 meeting. Morrell’s first day is expected to be Wednesday, April 17, and will earn $115,000 annually in the Scandia city administrator role.
Morrell has around 16 years of experience working in local government, 13 of which were in Hinckley as the administrator and city clerk. He has also previously worked in Clara City, Columbia Heights and Inver Grove Heights. He received his Masters of Public Administration from Hamline University in St. Paul.
Interim City Administrator Anne Hurlburt will continue working throughout the first few weeks of Morrell’s time with the city to help ease the transition. To bridge the administrative gap after 2022, Scandia asked former City Administrator Hurlburt to fill in while the hiring agency oversaw the application and hiring process for the position.
When the position opened following Ken Cammilleri’s exit at the end of 2022, the city hired the hiring agency GovHR USA for $23,000 to oversee and manage the initial interview process to fill this role. The city received 26 applications seeking to be the next Scandia city administrator.
The council interviewed five other finalists on Friday, March 10. The other finalists included Reece Bertholf, the deputy city manager in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was formerly the assistant city manager and fire chief in Beaufort and had around 20 years of experience in local governance. The city council also interviewed Nicole Miller, assistant to the city administrator of St. Anthony Village, Minnesota, who has been in local government for roughly 15 years, including a stint in Wyoming; John Olinger, a former city administrator in Lindstrom; and Jacob Rife, a former village administrator in Cary, Illinois, who had 14 years of local government experience on his resume.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.