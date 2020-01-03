Alyson Sood
Scandia Reporter
Council also considers employee pay
At its Dec. 17 meeting, the Scandia City Council approved its final 2020 budget and tax levy.
In September, the council adopted a certified maximum tax levy of approximately $2.43 million, a 7.08% increase from last year’s tax levy of $2.26 million. That amount ultimately went unchanged and was approved as is Dec. 17.
The levy is used to determine the tax rate by dividing the levy amount by the city’s net tax capacity, or the total taxable market value of the community.
This year’s tax rate will be 31.094%, a 1.3% decrease in the tax rate from last year.
“That doesn’t mean people’s tax rates are [necessarily] going to go down,” City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said during the council’s Dec. 4 work session. “It just means that the city’s impact on the tax rate is not going up.”
Cammilleri pointed out that there are numerous factors that impact property taxes.
“Common change usually comes from changes in assessment and tax classifications and other tax jurisdictions,” he said.
Under current city calculations, the owner of a $150,000 residential property should expect to pay about $392.20 in city taxes in 2020. The owner of a median value property in Scandia, estimated to be $345,000, would pay $1,052.08.
Employee compensation
On Dec. 4, the council discussed employee compensation rates following a compensation study that was done earlier this year. The study, conducted by Baker Tilly, researched employee duties and responsibilities and compared them to similar positions in the surrounding area. They found that while the salary of six city employees is within the minimum of the proposed grade range, two are below. Cammilleri also pointed out that the fire chief position wasn’t included in the study.
Three options were presented to cover the cost of increasing the pay scale: adjusting expenses in the budget, drawing from the general fund, or pulling it from the capital fund and levying for it later.
“There is nothing easy about this, and it is probably going to impact your levy next year,” Cammilleri said.
The council asked that Cammilleri determine what the projected cost to the city will be and decided to revisit the discussion in the future when they had more information.
Other items discussed include the following:
• Janie O’Connor, representing Cycling Scandia, requested that the City Council reconsider their decision to delay the installation of signage directing cyclists to the warming house for biking amenities. The council was unaware that the signs had already been created and agreed that they could be installed this spring.
• Approved sending a letter of support for Kirsten Tuenge’s appointment to the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Board of Managers.
• Approved four applicants – Katie Hutton, Dana Knu, Carrie Mitchell, and Sarah Porubcansky – to the city’s Tourism Committee. The council will continue to look for additional committee members.
- Ryan Howard contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.