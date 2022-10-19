The Scandia City Council unanimously approved its 2023 preliminary levy at $2,800,556, an 8.7% increase from last year at $2,579,051, during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20. 

Despite the increase, the citywide tax rate decreased by around 15.22% from 2022 at 30.95% to 26.24% for 2023 due to rising home costs and increased tax capacity. 

Load comments