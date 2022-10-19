The Scandia City Council unanimously approved its 2023 preliminary levy at $2,800,556, an 8.7% increase from last year at $2,579,051, during its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Despite the increase, the citywide tax rate decreased by around 15.22% from 2022 at 30.95% to 26.24% for 2023 due to rising home costs and increased tax capacity.
City Administrator Ken Cammilleri explained that the city could keep taxes low while increasing the levy because of the increased tax capacity from the previous year, which was around $7 million but is $10 million this year.
He pointed to the increase of home values and real estate sales as an unexpected increase that will help the city fund the upcoming budget.
“We have seen an extraordinarily dramatic increase in total tax base, somewhere around 25 to 30%, which is very much outside of the norm. Last year we had about 2%,” Cammilleri said.
From 2022, a median home value was $372,700 in the area. The same home is now valued at $466,200, which would result in the homeowner paying $1,223.08 in property tax for 2023.
For a home that was previously valued at $239,800 in 2022, the value increased to $300,000 in 2023 resulting in a $66.81 increase, totaled at $760.29 in property tax for the upcoming year.
In 2023, for a home valued at $250,000 – previously $199,800 in 2022 – the property tax will be $617.31, a $58.75 increase.
About half of the levy will be spent on general fund expenses, which includes the increased funding for administration, public works and the fire department. The general fund’s expenses as a whole increased by 9.9% according to city documents.
Of that percentage increase, administration costs increased by 15.7% due to increasing legal service expenses to enforce city code and the adoption of new technology and software estimated around $18,000 for the department.
The public works department budget will increase by 5.5% due to a $9,400 wage increase and the allotment of $7,500 for road improvement projects which will total at $157,500 in 2023, according to city documents.
The fire department increased wages for its firefighters which is estimated around $156,800 in 2023, an increase from $95,000 in 2022, according to city documents.
The city will hold its Truth in Taxation meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
