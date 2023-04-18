The Scandia City Council extended its negotiation period with Waste Management, intending to potentially finalize a contract with the hauler but needing time to iron out the finer details.
“There’s quite a large list of things that we have compiled, and we’ve really kind of only got the surface on the basic parameters,” said interim City Administrator Anne Hurlburt.
The City Council deemed that these early negotiations could yield an effective contract between the city and Waste Management in the future, despite a rough start to Waste Management expanding in the area.
“I know that it was a really, really rocky start, and they’re also very aware of that and they’re invested in trying to get things better,” council member Heather Benson said.
After Waste Management merged with SRC, the second trash hauler in the area, complaints from residents arose about this transition related to pricing, a change in recycling service and missed pickups.
The city couldn’t seek bids from other waste haulers after this merger and was obligated to negotiate with Waste Management for at least 60 days. That 60-day period was set to expire on Sunday, April 9 until the council extended it another 30 days during the Wednesday, April 5 meeting.
Hurlburt and city representatives sought more time to continue negotiating with Waste Management to continue discussing an appropriate contract that upholds the council’s standards for customer service, recycling options and pricing.
“If the city would select a hauler, we can achieve some economies of scale, hopefully lower the costs,” Hurlburt said.
Resident Patrick Redig spoke during the meeting to voice his concerns about Waste Management’s pricing model. According to his calculations, he pays around $80 a month to Waste Management. He added that the billing structure has not been forthcoming as he sporadically receives invoices in the mail and that costs go up based on fuel prices.
“Their whole pricing structure has, to me, been quite opaque,” Redig said.
“One of the things that we discussed with them is that they would not have a fuel surcharge,” Hurlburt responded.
Even though pricing for each Waste Management customer may vary depending on when a resident began using Waste Management’s services, if the city enters into an agreement with the company, it could regulate pricing.
“Without some kind of requirements in a contract from the city, we really don’t have a say about those kinds of things,” Hurlburt said.
Related to resident complaints about missed pickups, Hurlburt hopes to address that issue by outlining customer service standards that Waste Management must uphold to offer timely responses to resolve issues.
“If people have their pickup missed, how quickly do they have to respond to deal with missed pickups?” Hurlburt explained.
Another topic touched on is the desire for consistent recycling in the area that is included in the early proposal from Waste Management.
“Something that we miss, I think, since SRC was sold, was good recycling calendars and recycling education that’s given to all of our residents,” Hurlburt said.
Negotiations will continue between the city and Waste Management to try to fine tune a contract agreement between both parties.
“We want to get this right,” Hurlburt said.
If the city hadn’t extended the negotiation period, it would have created a committee to oversee the bidding process. Then it could have taken a few months to potentially finalize an agreement with another hauler.
Mayor Christine Maefsky expressed concern that even if they sought bids from other companies, it’s possible no one applies except Waste Management because they already have routes established in the area.
“I know everybody likes the idea of competition, but you have to face the reality that sometimes the competition isn’t out there,” Benson said, echoing Maefsky.
