Screening remains center of discussion since original ordinance in 2015
The Scandia City Council approved a 12-month moratorium, in a 4-0 vote with council member Steve Kronmiller absent, pausing the installation of solar farms during its work session on Wednesday, April 6. The moratorium will exclude residential solar panel installation.
Scandia has had a contentious history with its solar farm ordinance. In June 2015, the Scandia council approved the solar farm ordinance, which was repealed in mid-August of 2017. Two years later, the city approved a modified ordinance for the installation of solar farms.
With discussions of amending the ordinance again, council member Heather Benson couldn’t recall why they restarted discussions about it now. Mayor Christine Maefsky pointed to Scandia resident Michael Lubke addressing the council about amending its solar ordinance in summer 2021.
“Some of the ideas that he had in there we thought could be very beneficial to add to other solar farms,” Maefsky said.
“If we did a short moratorium, it would stop everything and then we could study it, see what we want to do and then reinstitute it,” Maefsky said.
The day prior, the Scandia Planning Commission denied the moratorium by a 5-0 vote before it was sent to the council for final decision.
“I don’t hear any commissioner suggesting that we need to do this, so it seems to me more likely to just recommend denial and let it go to the City Council,” said Perry Rynders, planning commission member, during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, April 5.
With solar farm interest invigorated in 2021 and 2022, city staff received similar community complaints to the time when the ordinance passed in 2015.
“Primarily, the goal is to address many of the consistent complaints that the city has heard. … That we’d like to see if we can work through some of those things and make our ordinance a little bit better,” City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said during the planning commission meeting.
Although the planning commission understood the need for a moratorium, the need to pause any installation for 12 months is what members disagreed on.
“I understand some of the flags that were raised. I, however, think that, you know, a moratorium is maybe not needed right now, at least a full-year moratorium,” said Tyler Loeffler, planning commission chair.
Rynders agreed with Loeffler that amending the ordinance could happen without pausing new farms for 12 months. He added that residents’ concerns primarily revolve around screening so they can’t see it, but believes developers will screen per city requirements, which they could set at 100%.
“My understanding is that most of the time the developers are willing to screen it to whatever extent the city requires, and if they do that and you can’t see them, then I don’t understand why there’s an issue with people complaining,” Rynders said.
He added that they have received no complaints on the most recent solar farm because it isn’t visible.
In agreement with Rynders and Loeffler, commission member Kirsten Libby didn’t think a moratorium would align with Scandia’s current green mission.
“We’re reaching a point where we are running out of time, and if we keep putting our energy in moratorium, how are we going to be hand in hand with the sustainable energy?” Libby said.
Planning commissioner Jan Hogle said these discussions may not even be worth it after she spoke with an Xcel Energy representative, who said Scandia doesn’t have enough electrical capacity to hook up another solar farm even if it wanted to.
“I’m thinking part of this is really a moot argument if we don’t have the capacity to really connect. … I’m not really for a moratorium, but I’m not certain that having one is going to prevent a project because I don’t think they can connect now anyway,” Hogle said.
Maefsky asked the Xcel CFO about whether or not there are enough connectors for a new solar farm to connect for distribution of energy in Scandia.
“He doesn’t know if it’s the case in Scandia. But it is the case that it is happening in multiple places that the systems are just getting full and they can’t take more on,” Maefsky recalled.
With the passing of the moratorium, the council will request the planning commission and city staff review and study their current solar farm ordinance. When conclusions are made about how to revise it, the moratorium will be lifted, which could be before the 12-month period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.