Scandia didn’t know that when a Swedish woman visited a cemetery to look for familiar names tied to her town in Sweden, it would take them on the path to connect with a community across the world.
“She went to the cemetery there because so many of the founding families of Scandia are from Mellerud,” said Patti Ray, co-chair of the Scandia Sister City Committee, and former council member.
Ray met with the visitor to discuss any interest Mellerud, Sweden, may have on becoming a sister city to Scandia.
“She was mildly interested and then went back and talked with some other people, and they were somewhat interested,” Ray said.
With a foot in the door, Ray sat down one Sunday and sent an email to every contact listed on Mellerud’s city website in hopes of getting more support to partner with them.
“I figured they were in government; I wasn’t sure what kind of government. I could have been writing to, who knows, public works,” Ray joked.
She piqued enough interest in a few of the representatives, which proved beneficial: Scandia celebrates its one-year anniversary of partnership with Mellerud, Sweden, on Thursday, April 20.
The celebration of the yearlong connection with Mellerud’s community will happen at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Scandia Community Center. There will be a virtual ceremony where Mayor Christine Maefsky and Mellerud leadership will speak.
Following the ceremony, there will be a Swedish Fika for attendees to eat Swedish dishes and engage with community members.
“A Swedish Fika is where you just get together to know each other, and you can’t talk about work,” Ray said.
This connection was an aspiration for Scandia because of its rich Swedish heritage.
“It was Mayor Maefsky’s dream of having a sister city. … Scandia, who prides itself in its Swedish heritage, did not have one,” Ray said.
Throughout this past year, the Scandia Sister City Committee has worked to bridge as many connections as they can through connecting Lions Clubs, Girl Scout troops, classic car groups, a youth photography club, the schools and choir groups, to name a few.
“We’re making personal connections. It’s not just in name only,” she said.
Ray explained how local beekeeper Mike Mackiewicz connected with the beekeeping community in Mellerud, where there are around 40 beekeepers in that area.
Another example of the personal connection is how members of the Unexpected Company Chorale plan to visit the Swedish counter parts of Scandia and other neighboring towns, according to Ray.
“Each connection has been very special,” Ray said.
Ray said they connect groups by using social media, video chatting or emailing, to allow individuals in each group the agency to connect on closer levels, rather than keep it formal through the city.
“We want it to be deep and personal, and we want to learn from each other. … It’s just all about learning that people that live in other countries are not that much different than we are,” Ray said.
She recalled the incident she refers to as the “Sisterhood of the Traveling Wine” when Rustic Roots Winery and a Pilsner brewery in Sweden wanted to exchange goods for the other community to share. However, there were more hoops than expected to export a case of wine, which resulted in a Scandia resident personally delivering it.
“It took a local resident, who was a pilot, to put [the wine] on the private jet that was flying all over the United States and then ended up in Stockholm. He rented a car … and drove to Mellerud to deliver the case of wine, and then brought back the case of beer,” Ray said.
The cities’ relationship will be taken a step further this year as Mellerud representatives invited Scandia leadership and community members to visit the city in late June. Mellerud will be hosting its annual Kanalyran Festival when they are visiting.
“We’ll be posting online and blogging about it,” Ray said.
She added they offered a returning invite for some Swedish sister city representatives to visit Scandia for Taco Daze in September.
“I hope it becomes a tradition that this is a yearly event and even opens up more than that. That real friendships are formed and that people can visit each other,” she said.
