Scandia sister city.JPG

According to co-chair of Scandia’s Sister City Committee, around 200 people showed up for the ceremony and Fika celebration on April 20, 2022 when Mellerud, Sweden and Scandia formally became sister cities. She’s hoping for a larger turn-out for the first anniversary celebration on Thursday, April 20.  

 Submitted photo

Scandia didn’t know that when a Swedish woman visited a cemetery to look for familiar names tied to her town in Sweden, it would take them on the path to connect with a community across the world. 

“She went to the cemetery there because so many of the founding families of Scandia are from Mellerud,” said Patti Ray, co-chair of the Scandia Sister City Committee, and former council member.

Load comments