Scandia trash.JPG

Scandia is beginning negotiations with Waste Management this week. If no agreement is met by April 9, the city can seek proposals for other waste removal companies to serve the city. 

 Photo by Natalie Ryder

After rounds of missed or delayed trash pick-ups since December – and subsequent resident complaints – the city of Scandia is trying to seek solutions, including possibly pursuing another company’s service, if negotiations with its current hauler, Waste Management, Inc. cannot be agreed upon. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Scandia City Council approved city staff to begin negotiating with Waste Management Inc. in mid-March following the issues with the hauler. 

Load comments