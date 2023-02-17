Plunge.jpg

High precipitation impacted lake ice more than warm temps

The Rotary Club of Forest Lake plans to host its annual Winter Plunge this year, marking more than a decade of fundraising for nonprofit organizations in exchange for a cold dip in the lake. But planning for this year’s plunge – held on Forest Lake’s first lake – has not been as easy as previous years since the lake ice is teetering on being potentially unsafe to hold the weight of the event. The plan as of Tuesday, Feb. 14 is to continue as usual on Forest Lake but only pedestrians – both onlookers and jumpers – will be allowed on the ice, keeping all cars and heavy equipment on shore. 

Lake Ice graph.JPG

Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld pointed out that lake ice forms later in the winter season than it used to across the state. It is documented by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s graph, above, recording when central Minnesota lake ice forms in the winter and disperses in the spring.
Load comments