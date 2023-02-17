High precipitation impacted lake ice more than warm temps
The Rotary Club of Forest Lake plans to host its annual Winter Plunge this year, marking more than a decade of fundraising for nonprofit organizations in exchange for a cold dip in the lake. But planning for this year’s plunge – held on Forest Lake’s first lake – has not been as easy as previous years since the lake ice is teetering on being potentially unsafe to hold the weight of the event. The plan as of Tuesday, Feb. 14 is to continue as usual on Forest Lake but only pedestrians – both onlookers and jumpers – will be allowed on the ice, keeping all cars and heavy equipment on shore.
“We’re intending to use the lake at this point, we’ll just be moving most of the heavier stuff on shore and only have the plunge site open,” Rotary member Angie Comstock explained on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Rotary Club has been checking ice depths routinely leading up to the event, which showed steady measurements around 16 inches a week beforehand.
“The ice depth is there, it’s meeting the DNR guidelines, and so we feel like as long as we can keep additional weight off, we’ll probably be good to proceed,” Comstock said.
The Rotary members leading the plunge have been working closely with Washington County to ensure it’ll be safe to host the event. Ultimately, it’s the county’s call if there is enough or not enough ice to proceed with the event as planned on Saturday, Feb. 18.
“They retain the option to pull the permit if they don’t feel it’s safe. And so we’re working really closely with them just to keep checking the ice depth and make sure that conditions are still OK for us to at least get set up out there and have people be able to watch,” Comstock said.
If the ice isn’t thick enough to support the event, the Rotary will pull the event onto shore, with the help of the Forest Lake Fire Department’s open-water containers as the on-shore plunge site in the Lone Oak Grill parking lot. The fire department uses the container as a water reservoir to battle rural fires allowing the fire truck to leave the blaze to refill its tank, according to Comstock.
But for the Winter Plunge, instead of filling the approximate 3-foot container with water from the fire truck – whose temperature is similar to the heated firehouse – Comstock said the fire department will fill the container with water from a fire hydrant to simulate the purpose of the wintry dip.
“That would result in about 40 degree water,” she said.
Before the fire department offered up its water container, the Rotary discussed potentially using a pool in Lakeside Memorial Park, which it did years ago when a similar problem presented itself.
“We kind of were brainstorming through like, ‘Oh, we don’t want to do the pool thing again because it was a bit of a hassle’ from what it sounds like,” Comstock said.
Washington County offered another option to host it on Big Marine Lake’s beach.
“It’s not that far away, but we were still kind of struggling to wrap heads around how we can get 200-plus people to get out there for that instead of coming right into town,” she said.
Unlike the Rotary Club who can substitute the frigid lake for a frosty water tank, the Linwood Lake Improvement Association had to entirely cancel their Ice Bocce event, which was scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 11, due to the poor lake ice conditions.
Amanda Anderson, event lead for Ice Bocce, said they had been measuring lake ice two weeks prior to the event and were hopeful a cold spell during the first week of February would shore the 17 inches of ice into the required 20 or more inches.
“A lot of that ice from that 17 inches ... was like that white ice instead of the clear black ice on the top layer because of all the snow that we had. ... So when that coldness came through, it really just made that bad ice good ice,” Anderson explained.
The association wasn’t ready with a back-up option this year and refunded all teams who signed up to compete – which was the most they have had so far. Anderson said they will think about possible alternatives next year in case this happens again.
Wonky weather
For some, it may have seemed like the abnormally warm winter weather in central Minnesota is causing poor lake ice conditions. But for Dr. Kenny Blumenfeld, senior climatologist at the Division of Ecological and Water Resources for the Minnesota DNR, this season’s weather is average compared to years past and not entirely to blame for poor lake ice this year.
“So far, this winter … in terms of the temperature is almost perfectly quote ‘normal’ end of quote,” Blumenfeld said.
Climatologists use a 30-year measurement of winter seasons – December to February – to glean the “current” average temperature of winters. The current measurement is around 16.8 degrees Fahrenheit, which is where this winter’s temperatures fall since December 2022 to now.
Despite the normal temperatures, lake ice has not fared well this winter season primarily due to precipitation with temperatures compounding fissures.
“Having these thaw periods, and certainly having rain, we’ve had rain a few times, that’s not helpful. … I would blame the precipitation more than the temperatures alone this winter,” Blumenfeld said.
The onslaught of precipitation that hit Minnesota in December with record-breaking, 24-hour snowfall measurements packed onto newly forming lake ice prevented healthy ice from forming.
“What’s really important for ice quality is not getting snow on that ice while that thin layer of ice is thickening. So what we had this year in a lot of areas: you put the thin layer of ice on, and then it snowed and now you can’t form that really high quality clear ice,” Blumenfeld explained.
He added that lake ice for the previous two years has been excellent because there was minimal precipitation in the ice’s formation early in the winter season.
“Do you get lucky and avoid the snow while the ice is forming, or do you get unlucky and a big snow storm comes by?” Blumenfeld joked.
Comstock joked that she got very familiar with the differences between clear and white lake ice as the Rotary have been measuring Forest Lake’s thickness often the past few weeks.
“When they started initially checking it, they’re like ‘OK, we’ve got so many inches of this white ice and we’ve got so many inches of the clear ice.’ And apparently the clear ice is the good ice,” Comstock laughed.
Blumenfeld speculates that lake ice could have withstood the warm temperature spells that Minnesota saw this winter if there wasn’t so much precipitation early in the season.
Even though the temperatures have been normal this winter season, Blumenfeld explained how the average temperatures in Washington, Chisago and Anoka Counties this year at 16.8 degrees have warmed by about 4 degrees since 1970.
“Most of the evidence suggests that our winters will on average continue getting warmer. It doesn’t mean that every year will be warmer than the year before, but it’s pretty likely what we think of as a warm winter now will be pretty typical or more common,” Blumenfeld said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.