Franchise fees added to help the road improvement costs
The discussion over an increase in the levy and the addition of utilizing franchise fees to pay for road improvements came to a head between some of the Wyoming City Council members during their budget workshop on Thursday, Sept. 9. A public hearing on the proposed budget and tax levy, prior to the council’s vote, will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Of the four council members present (council member Brett Ohnstad was absent), three supported a proposal to increase the levy to $4,939,514 (an increase of $488,206, or 10.97%, from the year prior). That proposal includes $300,000 for street improvements from the levy, and franchise fees bringing in another $217,753.
For a home worth $300,000, based on current estimates, the homeowner’s portion for the city levy would equal $1,342, an increase of $87 from the year prior. For a market-value home of $200,000, that would be $837, an increase of $54 over 2021’s $783. For a market-value home of $400,000, that would equal $1,847, an increase of $120 from the year prior.
The city’s tax rate will see an increase of 3%, from 43.31% in 2021 to 46.31% in 2022. This would be the first year with a rate increase in five years.
The city must set its maximum levy by the end of September. In December, its final levy amount will be approved, and while it can decrease, it cannot exceed the preliminary levy set this month.
Council reactions
Council members Claire Lugar, Dennis Schilling and Mayor Lisa Iverson were proponents for increasing the levy and adding franchise fees to help fund road improvements.
Council member Linda Nanko-Yeager was against this proposal, as she looked to fund road improvements by making cuts elsewhere.
When Iverson asked Nanko-Yeager to offer suggestions on what to cut, they got into a heated discussion, with Nanko-Yeager saying that she has repeatedly called for tougher negotiations in contracts, a reduction in the capital improvement plan, and offered frustrations over the addition of staff and “big raises.”
“I’ve been giving you this. … We go through this dance every time every year. I don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything else to say that would satisfy the assembled group,” Nanko-Yeager said. “What I’m saying is in the matter of how to properly levy for streets, it should be all levied, and the budget adjusted and cut to mitigate a levy increase. That’s all I’m saying.”
Schilling said that while he can understand her concerns, “There’s just no way for us to cut; I can’t find it.
“Some of the things you’ve suggested, like staff, we’ve added one person, and to me that isn’t sufficient. We can’t just keep jumping, jumping, jumping. We’re going to have to bite it off at some point,” Schilling said. He added, “I’m not getting all the negative feedback to the proposals” for an increased levy of franchise fees.
“I don’t know the answer, but I know moving the direction at the rate we are won’t solve the problem,” he said.
“We are now at the point where we are paying for the sins of the previous councils because they did not have the foresight to look to the future to take care of our residents. That’s where we’re at,” Iverson said.
“My opinion is always going to be, ‘do not exceed’ is going to be high and we adjust accordingly,” Schilling said.
Accusations of blame turn bitter
While discussion didn’t devolve into a shouting match, Nanko-Yeager and Iverson held significant issue with each other during the meeting.
Iverson accused Nanko-Yeager of not providing suitable ideas for potential cuts to the city’s budget.
When Iverson questioned Nanko-Yeager about ideas for cuts, Nanko-Yeager indicated city and newspaper records should show them, but did not offer any right away.
“If you read the minutes of the meetings, you’ll find a laundry list of cuts,” Nanko-Yeager said.
“Have you forgotten them or you just won’t say it?” Iverson then asked.
Nanko-Yeager said that she gets the same question repeatedly, and that her ideas are rebuffed. Her ideas have included a tougher stance when negotiating contracts, and cuts to the capital investment plan. She also noted that the city gives out “big raises.”
“We go into 15 minutes of why the cuts will not work, or why they’re a bad idea, or why we need this and we cannot cut it. And then it’s on social media, and ‘Linda doesn’t give any ideas for cuts.’ I’m totally frustrated by this dance. It’s very unsatisfying, and it’s gotten to the point of needless,” Nanko-Yeager stated.
When Nanko-Yeager pointed to some of her suggestions, including, “I ask not to expand staff, we keep expanding staff,” Iverson interjected by saying that was a false statement. City Administrator Robb Linwood clarified that one position has been added in 14 years: a position on the public works department, which was added last year.
After Linwood clarified the accuracy of the statement, Iverson said, “Sorry, go on.”
Nanko-Yeager said, “I’m sure not,” seemingly indicating her disbelief Iverson was sorry.
While Iverson never pointedly accused Nanko-Yeager directly, she indicated Nanko-Yeager was “spreading untruths” regarding how franchise fees work and what they’re for.
“We need to take care of our residents — without the stirring of the pot and putting stuff out there and it’s not true,” Iverson said. She then took issue with council members caring too much about getting reelected, again indirectly accusing Nanko-Yeager.
“If we’re only here to get reelected over and over and over again, then we’re not doing our job,” Iverson said.
Both indicated they have been negatively or inaccurately portrayed by comments and content on social media because of the other.
Iverson then took issue with past councils, noting Nanko-Yeager’s 13-year history on the council.
“If we’re not responsible council members looking at things five to 10 years down the road, then we shouldn’t be elected officials. It is not our job to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to let the next council take care of this.’ And I stand firmly on that fact. So if it didn’t get done in previous councils, then yes, I blame them,” Iverson said.
Nanko-Yeager took issue with that statement.
“I would ask that you’d refrain from blaming everybody for what you consider the sins of God knows what,” she said, later adding: “I just don’t think blaming other councils is productive or civil in itself. I don’t think the speech here was civil or respectful.”
The conversation between the two became so tense that Iverson demanded a five-minute recess to calm down before moving on.
