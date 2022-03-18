Area nonprofit aims to fill the transportation gap for residents with disabilities
Nancy Bryant has worked at Walmart for more than two years as a cashier or the greeter at the front door when customers come in.
“I try to make them happy,” she said.
But what many people don’t realize is the effort it takes to get herself to work.
This is the case for some seven Forest Lake area residents with disabilities who struggle getting to and from their places of employment.
Bryant, who is supported by area nonprofit Rise, Inc., lives about a mile from work. But getting there is a process that starts an hour before her shift by requesting a driver by Lyft, a popular ride-hailing app. Her rides to work must be requested early enough to ensure she arrives there on time. Even though she lives so close to her place of employment, drivers come from wherever the closest driver is, which often isn’t close at all. Most of the time they come from the Roseville area, and that doesn’t even guarantee the first one – or even any – that’s requested will come.
“We do have some issues with drivers canceling a lot. So we typically have to schedule her ride an hour to an hour and a half before her shift starts just to ensure she gets here on time,” Rise employment consultant Denise Gibson said.
Rise helps connect individuals with disabilities with places to work in communities around the Twin Cities. Even though Gibson requests Lyft rides for Bryant, drivers will sometimes call Bryant and ask her to cancel the ride in which the ride requester will be charged a fee.
“We might not get a ride and then we kind of have to go to what we call our ‘Plan B,’” said Dan Meyers, the director of vocational evaluation and transitional services at Rise. Plan B usually consists of asking a family member to provide a ride for the employee to make it to work on time, but it adds stress before work.
There are 21 workers partnered with Rise in the Forest Lake area. About 14 of them get to work in various ways, like riding an electric scooter, walking, getting a ride from family members, or even driving on their own. However, for seven of the workers, Bryant included, other options are quite limited, and utilizing Lyft’s ride-hailing service has become their primary transportation to and from work.
“The problem we have is there’s not enough [Lyft] drivers in the Forest Lake area,” Meyers said.
Along with scheduling challenges that come with requesting Lyft drivers to the Forest Lake area, the cost to pay for a one way trip can range from $10 to $80 depending on the time of day and where the driver is coming from. Lyft recently announced the addition of a temporary gas surcharge for customers as gas prices increase nationwide, according to a report from NPR.
For Bryant, many of her rides cost $10 to $15, but there are occasional trips that cost upwards of $30 to drive Bryant a single mile to work, according to Gibson. Those are prices Rise cannot feasibly continue paying.
“We just can’t continue to sustain that,” Meyers said.
The Forest Lake Rise center provides transportation, via a Rise van, for local members who attend and participate in community leisure and recreational projects as well as use career development resources at the center.
However, the van is not a viable option to drive community members to and from their workplaces because it would be difficult to manage several people’s varying work schedules on a day-to-day basis.
“It’s almost impossible to make feasible. Whereas a person coming into our centers, that’s very [routine], you can get an established route,” Meyers said.
Since there are no consistent routes for workers who need transportation to get to their workplaces, they have to find alternate means of transit, which has become Lyft for one-third of the Rise workers in the Forest Lake area.
The Rise team’s solution to the Lyft driver scarcity is to increase the number of Lyft drivers in the area as a way to assist the seven individuals who work in the community get to their jobs. In an effort to do that, Rise plans to create a new transportation model through Lyft as the means to connect local drivers to Rise’s workers.
“It’s, more or less, helping us help the people that Rise serves,” Meyers said.
Rise isn’t partnered with Lyft on this program, it is using the rideshare app as a means to solving a local driver scarcity. The United States Veteran Affairs uses a similar model Rise is aiming for to help veterans get to and from appointments via rideshare programs like Lyft and Uber.
Rise’s Lyft model is similar, but it focus on sourcing local drivers to sign up and register to be a Lyft driver on the application. The Lyft app will inspect and confirm a driver’s credentials, and drivers will be paid through the app, not by Rise. Creating an account to be a Lyft driver does not require a minimum or maximum amount of rides per week. So Rise’s pitch is that drivers can tailor their time driving to the needs of the people Rise serves, but not required to drive other people.
“Some people don’t want to become a Lyft driver to pick up random people,” Meyers said. Instead, Meyers said this would help mitigate the “stranger” concern people have, while also offering opportunities for community members to bond with locals who utilize Rise. Individuals who decide to become Lyft drivers to serve the local Rise members will work closely with the Rise team to coordinate who needs rides and when.
For example, Bryant has a typical work schedule throughout the week with shifts on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so Lyft drivers would open the app and accept rides at the approximate times Bryant needs to be driven to her next destination.
“If we could get someone to take care of that ride, that’d be a beautiful thing,” Owzarek said.
Rise will host a virtual community meeting to go over the initiative and how individuals in the community can be involved in this effort from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 2. Interested community members can email Dan Meyers at dmeyers@rise.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.