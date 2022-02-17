The Columbus public works director outlined the two projects he would like to spend the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding on during the city council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
“That’s the money that we’re using for the broadband project, and Elizabeth [Mursko, city administrator] and I wanted to snag some of that money for a couple projects that we had,” public works director Jim Windingstad said.
Windingstad wasn’t seeking council approval for the projects but provided them with the projects’ overviews and timelines for how the remaining federal money would be spent in the city.
The majority of Columbus’ ARPA funding, $300,000, will be allotted toward broadband internet expansion in the city throughout the next two years.
Windingstad proposed two projects about water and sewage systems. He estimated their total costs at around $135,000, which will use the remaining ARPA funds the city has.
The first project is to install a lift generator to the lift station number four that will service the Love’s Travel Plaza and current and future developments along the highway corridor.
“There’s a fair amount of flow that goes through there, so the likelihood that we could have problems in the future would be pretty big if we don’t install a lift station generator,” Windingstad said.
The decision to add a generator at this lift station is to avoid possible sewer backups caused by power outages. Currently, the city has one portable generator to cover all five lift stations throughout the city if an outage occurs, which Windingstad wants to avoid.
A new lift generator will cost between $35,000 to $40,000, depending on its proximity to the lift station. The estimated time for the generator to be installed is about 33 weeks.
“It takes a bit of time, so we won’t be seeing that until late September, probably,” he said.
The second project is to refurbish the city’s well number three, which has been pumping sand for the past few years.
“They basically vacuum out all the sand, airlift it out, and recreate a cavern underground that is solid,” Windingstad said.
The solid bottom of the well will allow the water to flow without combining with the sediment underground.
Council member Shelly Logren asked if this is a recurring issue that the council should start a capital fund to fund in the future.
Windingstad responded that it is likely the city will need to redo this process for the well in the future due to the usage of the system in Columbus.
“The ARPA money is just a bonus plan for us. We would have done this anyway,” Windingstad said.
The public works department already has a fund for projects like these, but this would use federal funding.
This project will cost about $100,000, and construction will likely start within the coming weeks and last three to four weeks.
These proposed projects meet the ARPA funding criteria of investments in a city’s water, sewer or broadband internet systems.
“We meet the criteria right on, so for reporting, there will be no issue at all using the money for the purpose that Jim outlined,” Mursko said.
Council member Janet Hegland, who has been working on the broadband internet expansion, asked if there is enough funding for these two projects in addition to the IT redesign and the broadband development.
“[Those two projects] takes care of the entire amount of the ARPA dollars that we were allotted,” Mursko said.
