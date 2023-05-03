Following pandemic closures and restrictions at Forest Lake Area Schools, the theater program returned to the stage with light-hearted productions like “Seussical,” “Harvey” and “Newsies.” But the spring play this year will offer the actors a new challenge and the audience a glimpse of a true story.
“I think it’s a really emotional show, and I think that everyone has done a really, really good job at taking those emotions to heart and really putting their hearts on stage,” said student director and junior Sasha Niederkorn.
“Radium Girls” is about a group of women who worked at clock-painting plants where they painted clock faces with radium. They often ingested it and left the factories with radium residue on their clothing, causing them to glow. It wasn’t known at the time that radium was a deadly chemical; it later killed many women who worked in these factories.
The women filed a negligence lawsuit with their company, later settling the case, which laid groundwork for workplace health and safety guidelines.
Haley Bent, the lone senior in the ensemble, spent a lot of time analyzing her character and the time period of the early 20th century to better represent the story on stage.
“When I found out it was about the girls making a lawsuit back in the 1920s when they were first starting to get jobs, I was interested in it because it was like women finally putting themselves out there,” Bent said.
She plays the leading role of Grace Fryer – one of the women who led the lawsuit against her company – a strong character Bent is excited to represent on stage.
“She’s super nice and sees the good in everybody. And then later in the show, she finds out people are lying to her and they are trying to take advantage of her. And she just doesn’t stand for it, even when her whole family turns on her,” Bent said.
She views the story of the “Radium Girls” as a valuable one to retell a historic story that isn’t fully remembered.
“It’s not really taught in our schools anymore, so I’m excited for them to see the stories of real people being brought to the stage,” Bent said.
In order to capture the heaviness of the story, director Cassi Betker led discussions at the start of rehearsal, facilitating students to analyze the script and the story.
“What do you see in this script? What are you noticing?” Betker imitated discussions.
One of the scenes that stood out to the students during this analysis stage is the irony of the final scene when a woman, while smoking a cigarette, notes how science didn’t know radium would be deadly to work with and ingest.
“They were like, ‘That’s so interesting that she’s smoking because science hadn’t caught up yet.’ It’s been fun for them to see those historical changes,” Betker added.
The script for the show is what student director Niederkorn was drawn to when she heard the spring play would be “Radium Girls.”
“It’s a really strong script, and I think it’ll be really enjoyable,” Niederkorn said.
Betker added that the script allowed students to draw current parallels based on the amount of scientific discussions in the past few years related to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccinations.
“This is kind of prevalent in their minds already of going, ‘What do we know about science? What do we know about toxicness?” Betker said.
The cast of “Radium Girls” is a smaller ensemble with only 18 actors, resulting in some students playing a few roles, which they worked on to ensure it didn’t feel monotonous.
“A couple of them play some very drastically different characters because it’s a smaller cast, so [tapping] into those different voices, those different characters so it doesn’t feel like you’re the same person coming on,” Betker said
Not only do some of them play different roles in the show, but junior Ben Ross plays a drastically different character, as the businessman Mr. Roeder, compared to his personality.
“It’s interesting to see on stage the difference between how you would act in that situation and how he actually does,” Ross said.
His character is grappling with the mental conflicts of committing a crime, but trying to cover up the crime, then scheming to cover up the cover up, which has been interesting to portray the “thought process of a criminal.”
Ross and Bent have been acting in local theater for many years, along with some of their other cast mates, so Betker thought this year’s ensemble was up to the challenge of performing a heavy show.
“I thought it would be a really good [play] to give them a challenge of something different and a different style of acting to kind of boost their skill set,” Betker said.
The show not only showcases the cast’s ability to perform a serious story, but the work of the tech crew to craft precise scenes has been a welcomed challenge for them.
“One of them mathematically figured out exactly what size [the] clock should be for what we wanted height wise,” Betker said.
For this production, scene changes will have an entertaining element rather than the typical students adjusting the set in black clothing.
“We actually have girls in full glowing aprons that are going to kind of float in front of it to cover that scene transition and gives the audience something to look at,” Betker said.
Despite precise design elements and glowing costumes, the story itself is what Betker is looking forward to sharing with the audience this weekend because it is more than entertainment.
“I’m hoping they really see the true emotions … not just characters on stage, but they’re actual people who lived and breathed and dealt with this,” she said.
Due to the subject matter related to hazardous chemicals, Washington County will set up an informational booth about the disposal of hazardous waste at each of the performances.
“Radium Girls” will go on at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5; 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Individuals can purchase tickets at the door for $8 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
