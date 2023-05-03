Following pandemic closures and restrictions at Forest Lake Area Schools, the theater program returned to the stage with light-hearted productions like “Seussical,” “Harvey” and “Newsies.” But the spring play this year will offer the actors a new challenge and the audience a glimpse of a true story. 

“I think it’s a really emotional show, and I think that everyone has done a really, really good job at taking those emotions to heart and really putting their hearts on stage,” said student director and junior Sasha Niederkorn. 

Load comments