After attending a theater camp last summer, North Lakes Academy senior Dylan Good caught the acting bug.
“After camp, I decided to make theater into my career and began taking steps towards that goal,” Good said. “I auditioned for AMDA [American Musical and Dramatic Academy College and Conservatory of the Performing Arts], and by some miracle, I made it in.”
Good has performed in theater around the area. He played Vice Principal Douglas Panch in the Hanifl Collaborative Youth Performance Project’s ‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” and was set to perform in a production of “Grease” until the pandemic closed the show. He also created an original musical entitled “Whimsy’s Garden,” and hopes to perform that later this summer.
Good’s favorite memory from NLA was when he participated in last fall’s musical, the school’s first full musical production, “High School Musical” and showed off his acting chops.
“The cast member that was playing Ms. Darbus was unable to join our rehearsal one time, so I stepped in to read her lines instead. When I delivered them, Mrs. Dale, our director, and my fellow cast mates enjoyed my performance immensely,” Good said. “We then decided that I would switch roles from my role as Zeke to playing ‘Mr.’ Darbus. Through this role, I had many more opportunities to express myself, and in our final shows, I provided an unforgettable viewing experience every time I was onstage.”
Good has many aspirations for his future. His hopes and dreams are to become a singer, composer, writer, and actor, all manifesting in various ways.
“I hope to put together a rock opera band and publish several albums made from stories that I could not make into musicals,” Good said. “I have myriad ideas in my mind when it comes to musicals, and I hope to one day have a musical see a solid run on Broadway. As far as acting, I hope to be in a combination of movies, musicals, and television shows, although I think it’s too early to specify which ones.”
Good considers his faith an important aspect of his life.
“My mother [Julie] works in a few ministries where she works with people that suffer from abuse trauma and are in the midst of tumultuous relationships, aiding them in making the proper decisions to set their lives on brighter paths,” Good said. “My father [Nathan] is an IT consultant and currently works for 3M.”
Dylan said his hobbies are pretty slim but he does enjoy writing, and playing tabletop role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons.
“The writing mostly consists of things that I hope to turn into either TV shows or musicals. However, my enjoyment of D&D actually comes from the fun I have in designing quests, characters, and encounters for my players,” Good said.
Good believes singing and dancing are a particular form of art that uses no tools other than the human body.
“There is a certain connection that an artist can form with these arts, especially with the progression of growing your body where singing and dancing become easier and even more artful, that I find beautiful,” Good said. “There is nothing I love more than humanity and the human body and mind, and the ability to express music and drama through my own body is an amazing concept to me.”
The choice to move to Los Angeles for acting was, in hindsight, an impulse decision that he refuses to regret or change.
“I could not possibly be more glad to be leaving here. Los Angeles is a beautiful place, and AMDA is a fantastic environment that is tailored to develop and nurture the skills of aspiring actors,” Good said. “I am eager to start a new life there, and I am looking forward to a future of growth and opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.